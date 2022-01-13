Kevin Wendt shares first photo with baby boy August, reflects on first 7 weeks of fatherhood

Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch with their new baby August. Pic credit: @kevin.c.wendt/Instagram

Kevind Wendt reflected on fatherhood, posting the first photo he took with newborn son August to Instagram on Wednesday.

In the photo, Kevin can be seen smiling blissfully at the camera with his newborn son in the hospital on his chest, getting skin to skin contact.

Clearly, totally in love with his son, Kevin captioned the adorable photo, “A few minutes after August arrived and my first photo with him. what an incredible 7 weeks starting our parenting life. Have you ever seen a picture you’re in and see the happiness and peace on your own face? This is it for me.”

Kevin, along with his Bachelor in Paradise alum wife Astric Loch, welcomed son August William Wendt on November 20, 2021.

The family looks to be on cloud nine, despite all of them catching COVID-19 a few weeks ago, including baby August. Unfortunately, they spent the Christmas holidays in isolation but it appears things have been going better recently.

Kevin and Astrid have been open about their infertility struggles

Astrid has been incredibly open about the infertility struggles she and Kevin experienced, even writing about it in a blog for People.

After annoucing the pregnancy, Astrid wrote in a blog post, “Like many couples (1 in 8 to be exact) we struggled with infertility. So, as excited as we are to celebrate the milestone of getting to 13 weeks, we also think it’s important to talk about what it took to get here.”

She wrote about contacting a fertility specialist after they had tried for a year with no success. After enduring tests, they were told they were completely healthy and were part of the 20-30 percent of couples with unexplained infertility. They did multiple IUI procedures before enduring an ectopic pregnancy.

Eventually, they were successful with IVF, and announced their pregnancy via Instagram on May 9, 2021, which was fittingly Mother’s Day.

Kevin posted an adorable picture of the pair with their dog and an ultrasound photo, captioning the post, “Happy 1st Mother’s Day to my queen. This is a very big day for us, after a long and tough road to get here. The @thewendtgang is officially growing!!💛Thank you @astridloch for giving me the one thing I’ve wanted most in my life.”

Kevin and Astrid met during Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2018. Despite Kevin breaking up with Astrid during the show, viewers later learned during the BIP reunion that the pair had reunited off camera.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.