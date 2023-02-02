Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch are expecting second baby after IVF journey

Baby #2 is on the way for Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch!

The Season 5 Bachelor in Paradise couple celebrated Kevin’s birthday by sharing the exciting news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, February 1.

In the first photo of the carousel, Kevin held onto their 1-year-old son, August, as Astrid held a positive pregnancy test in front of the camera.

“Happy birthday to me! Auggy is going to be a big brother this fall!!” Kevin shared. “Who would have thought the best birthday gift I ever got was pee on a stick.”

Kevin informed his followers that while Astrid may only be four weeks pregnant, the couple felt it was important to be transparent after being so open about their fertility struggles and journey with IVF in the past.

“So fingers crossed this pregnancy is smooth sailing from here as we continue to try and grow our little Wendt gang,” he finished the post.

The second photo showed the soon-to-be family of four smiling for the camera, with August holding onto two pregnancy sticks as well.

August was born on November 20, 2021, after Astrid underwent the process of IVF for the first time due to fertility struggles.

To add to the excitement, Astrid shared the news over on her Instagram Story as well.

She showed a hectic behind-the-scenes look at the family attempting to take their official announcement photo, where she revealed that everything went wrong — including the line not being visible on the pregnancy stick, Auggy crying and trying to “eat” the stick, and the dogs not cooperating with the photo.

“but we tried,” she joked.

Astrid and Kevin open up about their IVF journey and fertility struggles

The Bachelor in Paradise couple has been open with their followers about their struggles with pregnancy, recently opening up about their second experience with IVF.

In December, Monsters and Critics reported an update from the pair, where they shared their future baby plans and opened up about the fertility issues they faced in the past.

After a year of trying and learning that Astrid’s chances of having an ectopic pregnancy were high, the couple sought help from a fertility doctor and explored their options with IVF.

Astrid explained the process of freezing her eggs through insemination, and since the couple had two “Grade A” embryos left after having August, they had two chances of obtaining a successful pregnancy this time around.

Astrid revealed that she was headed in for her second IVF transfer in January, which took place just a few weeks ago.

Although it may still be early into the pregnancy, the family seems excited as ever to welcome their new addition later this year.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.