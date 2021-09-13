Kenya Moore talks ‘mom guilt’ after joining Dancing with the Stars

Kenya Moore from Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

There are some new contestants on Dancing with the Stars this season who are leaving their children behind.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dancing with the Stars has implemented a lot of safety measures and this includes quarantining during the competition.

Professional dancer Sharna Burgess said the new season will put everyone into pods during the season.

Celebrities will only see dance partners in the studio, and married couples will continue to live separately during the competition.

This means that some parents have to leave young children behind, which could include pro dancer Witney Carson, who is a single mother with a baby son after losing her husband to COVID.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore is one of this year’s competitors and she posted a video on Instagram discussing taking part as a mother and experiencing “mom guilt.”

Kenya Moore speaks about mom guilt on DWTS

Kenya Moore was at the studio practicing for her part in the competition.

Moore said that when she is ready to leave her daughter, Brooklyn, 2, will start to cry, not wanting her mother to leave. Moore admitted that Brooklyn was there with her, staying in her pod, but her child doesn’t want her to leave when it is time to practice at the studio.

“This has happened a few times,” Kenya started. “I am ready to leave and Brooklyn starts crying.”

“She starts to cry and, as a mom, I feel so guilty. I do everything for her and work so hard for her,” Moore said. “We spent a really beautiful day together. I’m making sure I spend a lot of time with her when rehearsals are done and I’m not working. I do that all the time.”

Moore pointed out that their situation is particularly hard since they are in Los Angeles and not at their home in Atlanta.

Kenya Moore asks her fans for advice

Kenya then asked other mothers who follow her if they get the “mom guilt” when they leave their child to work.

This was live, so people started asking her about Real Housewives when she was looking for help. After discounting rumors about the show, she moved on and people finally started offering their advice.

Moore said one fan told her Brooklyn “would be fine.”

When Kenya Moore said she would just cry in her car, another fan told her to “have a cocktail,” which Kenya laughed at. However, Moore thanked her fans for their advice, with her saying some fans said that crying is normal for a mom.

She then mentioned that it is seven days until she starts and she is excited about the new season, promising a new Live where she would talk about why she joined the show, including the fact she used to watch this with her grandmother every week.

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 premieres Monday, September 20, at 8/7c on ABC.