Kenya Moore steals the show twerking at Teresa Giudice’s wedding

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore stole the show at Teresa Giudice’s weekend wedding to Luis Ruelas.

The former beauty queen stunned in a flowing green gown which brought out her light-colored eyes.

Kenya was one of many Housewives stars in attendance, with Phaedra Parks and Cynthia Bailey from the Atlanta franchise also at the event.

Also in attendance was “paused” The Real Housewives of New York City star Dorinda Medley.

Fellow beauty queen, The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby attended the event in a rose-gold dress.

Kenya live-streamed from the event and was joined by The Real Housewives of Dubai star Chanel Ayan, who appeared to have a wonderful time at the event. Kenya later made her way to the dance floor, where she dropped it low to the delight of fellow guests.

Kenya Moore streams from Teresa Giudice’s wedding

Kenya and Chanel were full of smiles and laughter as the two celebrated Teresa’s new love connection.

She shared a brief clip from the wedding reception featuring Chanel playing around before hugging Kenya.

She wrote in the caption, “My girl @chanelayan is in the building!!! I love this lady!!#RHOA #rhodubai.”

Kenya also linked up with former RHOA star Cynthia Bailey, who was Kenya’s BFF until The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

Kenya was later spotted twerking on the dance floor and dropping it low.

Kenya Moore reunites with Cynthia Bailey at Teresa Giudice’s wedding

Fans went crazy over a photo of Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey, the former Atlanta BFFs.

Cynthia rocked blonde curly hair and a black spaghetti strap dress with a plunging neckline. The ladies smiled for the camera in multiple photos from the event.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Cynthia spoke with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live about her friendship with Kenya.

Cynthia revealed, “We are not like we were before the Girls Trip. I will always have love in my heart for Kenya– you know relationships, friendships go up and down, and it’s really tough.”

She continued, “I’ve learned to maintain healthy relationships when you work together on a platform like this sometimes.”

Cynthia added, “I love Kenya. I will always have love for her, but we are not where we used to be.”

Cynthia now lives in Los Angeles with her husband, Mike Hill. Meanwhile, Kenya remains in Atlanta, where she stars on RHOA.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.