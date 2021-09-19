Kenya Moore net worth 2021: How much is the Dancing With the Stars star worth and where did she get her wealth?

Kenya Moore is coming to Dancing With the Stars. Pic credit: @HollywoodNewsWire/Instagram

This season’s Dancing With the Stars cast has a plethora of dancers from all corners of the celebrity world.

This includes actors, athletes, social media icons, reality TV stars, and more.

One of the reality TV stars that is appearing this year on DWTS is reality TV star, Kenya Moore.

Who is Kenya Moore?

Kenya Moore is a reality TV star best known for her role in The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Before joining the Real Housewives franchise, Moore was an actress who appeared in Forest Whitaker’s 1995 hit movie Waiting to Exhale and the 2003 romantic comedy Deliver Us From Eva.

She was also Miss USA in 1993.

Kenya Moore joined Real Housewives of Atlanta in the fifth season and served as a main cast member in seasons 5 through 10 and then from season 12 on. In Season 11, she was listed only as a friend of the show.

What is Kenya Moore’s net worth?

Between her acting jobs and her role on Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kenya Moore has made a lot of money.

However, she doesn’t rank as high as other Real Housewives stars. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Moore is only worth an estimated $800,000.

Comparatively, Kyle Richards is worth $100 million, Lisa Rinna is worth $10 million, and Cynthia Bailey is worth $2.5 million.

Kenya Moore’s Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Kandi Burress is worth $30 million.

How did Kenya Moore get her money?

Kenya Moore got her start as an actress. She then signed on to The Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise, where she became one of the biggest stars in the franchise.

Moore started her modeling carer when she was 15 and when she was 22, she became only the second Black woman to win Miss USA. She also placed fifth at the Miss Universe pageant.

She then moved on to act in various TV shows, including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Martin, and Living Single. Kenya appeared in movies like Waiting to Exhale and Deliver Us from Eva.

Since 2007, Moore has worked as a producer and director.

In 2007, Moore wrote a book titled Game, Get Some, and in 2014, she released a hair care product. She also has a DVD workout called Kenya Moore Booty Camp.

Moore married restaurant owner Marc Daly in 2017. The two had their first child in 2018, Brooklyn Doris. Moore filed for divorce in August 2021.

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 premieres Monday, September 20, at 8/7c on ABC.