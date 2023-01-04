Kenya Moore is pretty in pink while leaving an appearance in New York City. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia/Byron Purvis

Kenya Moore is one of the most talked about Bravo stars, and has been a full-time cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta since Season 5.

The Gone With the Wind Fabulous singer is known for her filthy reads and never backing down from a fight, and fans love that she is always there to stir the pot and keep the drama high.

Now that she is promoting a new show on Fox, Kenya is doing rounds of appearances and using it as an opportunity to show off her fashion and amazing figure.

Kenya was spotted leaving a studio in NYC in a gorgeous pink dress that hugged her in all of the right places. Long-sleeved and ankle length to keep warm in a Manhattan winter, Kenya let a little skin peek out with an oval cut-out near her neckline to show off her natural curves.

Her signature long hair hung down to her waist with a deep side part and loose curls. Kenya’s glam was soft for a morning interview, and she accessorized with simple silver hoop earrings.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The mom of four-year-old Brooklyn topped the look off with a fun pair of white-heeled boots, which went perfectly with her pastel dress.

Kenya Moore is all smiles in NYC after visiting FOX Studios. Pic credit: Backgrid

Kenya Moore has a best-selling hair care line for natural hair

Kenya is famous for her long, natural locks, and is sharing her secrets with the masses with Kenya Moore Hair Care. Kenya does wear wigs for fun but prides herself on nurturing her natural hair.

Sold at Sally Beauty and CVS stores nationwide, Kenya More Hair Care’s focus is helping repair hair and get it growing again to add length, and it is meant for all hair types. The best-selling items in Kenya’s line are the restorative mask and growth and repair serum, and the entire line is sulfate free.

Kenya puts her money where her mouth is and uses her own products, and even makes appearances at retailers where she can meet and greet fans and potential customers!

Kenya is starring in a new survival reality show airing in January

The new reality series is titled Special Forces: The Ultimate Test, where 16 stars are dropped into the desert in Jordan to train with a Special Forces team to test their survival skills and endurance. Kenya is a contestant on the new show, along with familiar faces like Kate Gosselin, MLB great Mike Piazza, and Olympian Gus Kenworthy.

There will be no votes or elimination, like on other competition reality shows. The end goal is just to survive. Kenya is known for being very competitive, so this show is sure to be entertaining and exciting for her fans.

The series is set to air on Wednesday, January 4th on FOX.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus.