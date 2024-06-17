Kenya Moore ‘indefinitely suspended’ from RHOA: Here’s what we know

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore is reportedly in hot water after her involvement in an incident with a new cast member.

The latest reports are that Kenya has been suspended indefinitely for the role she played in allegations of revenge porn.

The cast is currently filming Season 16, and Kenya was among two cast members (Drew Sidora being the other) who survived the cast reboot.

Now, it seems the network is having second thoughts about bringing back the former beauty queen.

The internet went wild a few days ago with news that the Kenya Moore Hair Spa opening, which was being filmed for the show, turned into quite a fiasco.

The claims were that Kenya unveiled explicit images of newbie Brittany Eady allegedly performing sexual acts, and now Kenya has been “indefinitely suspended” from the show.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Kenya has been pulled from filming and could lose her job.

“Kenya was suspended for allegedly depicting Brittany performing a sexual act at the grand opening of her Kenya Moore Hair Spa in Atlanta, from images allegedly found online,” said the insider. “The network is still reviewing the content Kenya displayed during filming.”

Meanwhile, filming is reportedly ongoing for the rest of the RHOA cast as the allegations against Kenya are being investigated.

Kenya Moore responds to ‘revenge porn’ claims

After allegations were made that Kenya’s reported behavior constituted revenge porn, the 53-year-old told RHOA fans to withhold judgment.

She first took to her Instagram in a now-expired Story that has since been reposted by @bravobravobavobri.

“Believe none of what you hear and half of what you see. The truth always comes to light,” wrote Kenya.

She later posted on X, saying, “I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail.”

Kenya Moore speaks out on Instagram Live

After the news hit social media, Kenya also told her followers she would share her side of the story during an Instagram Live.

However, if RHOA fans were hoping for clarity on what happened during filming, they were left sorely disappointed.

Kenya did not confirm or deny that she was suspended from the show but instead reassured supporters that she wasn’t going anywhere.

“Thank you for building this empire with me, you will be seeing me,” said the RHOA star. “I’m not going anywhere, despite all the stuff that’s surrounding whatever people decide that they wanna write.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus.