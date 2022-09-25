Kenya Moore gets leggy in plunging neon minidress

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore looks fashionable for a night out. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

Kenya Moore is enjoying a new season of her life.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star appeared fabulous in a flirty neon minidress.

Her long black hair was parted to the side, and she wore natural makeup with a nude lip.

Kenya was attending the premiere of Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars.

She showed up to support her friend and fellow Housewife, Teresa Giudice.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her developed a friendship after their season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

Kenya Moore supports Teresa Giudice on DWTS

Before Teresa’s performance, Kenya took to social media to share with fans her excitement at seeing The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG’s performance.

Teresa, who got married last month, danced the Tango to Rihanna’s popular song, We Found Love.

Fans went crazy, as she flipped a table as part of her performance. Bruno Tonioli, a judge on the show, noticed that the table had a bedazzled turkey on it.

Kenya shared a picture of herself and Teresa backstage after the show.

Teresa Giudice asked Kenya Moore for advice

Teresa revealed to Page Six that when she got offered the gig, she contacted Kenya to get her thoughts.

She said, “That’s my girl. We have good energy together.”

She said that Kenya told her it would be hard work. But Kenya believed in her and told her she could do it, especially since she was already in great shape.

Kenya told her she would be in greater shape afterward, which Teresa loved, of course.

The former Miss USA was a contestant last season on Dancing with the Stars. She had a great run and was eliminated in her sixth week.

Kenya Moore is in a happy place

During The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion, Kenya shared that she was feeling lighter and happier. She said being on Dancing with the Stars made her feel great and happy. She said it saved her after she said her ex stripped away her self-esteem.

She is still not divorced yet, but she is not letting it get to her as much as it used to.

The Kenya Moore Hair Care CEO is focused on her business ventures. Her line of hair products is now in CVS Pharmacy in addition to Sally Beauty.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c. Dancing with the Stars streams Monday nights on Disney+.