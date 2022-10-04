Kenya Moore dances in fishnets and leopard print to celebrate natural hair

Kenya Moore does a celebration dance for her hair care line. Pic credit: @kenya/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore has had many jobs in her life — beauty queen, actress, singer, and now a reality star.

But on top of being one of the most famous Housewives, she is also a business owner, as the founder and CEO of Kenya Moore Hair Care, a line designed for a woman’s natural hair.

Kenya’s hair care line is being sold nationwide in top beauty retailers, and she uses her own hair as her best advertisement. She uses her social media to promote her product.

Kenya has a huge event at a national chain store, and she showed up and showed out on Instagram to remind her followers.

Kenya wore a leopard-print skintight body suit with one sleeve, the other arm bare, as she danced for the camera. Her moves showcased her curves and jaw-dropping figure.

She also sported fishnet tights to show off her legs and left little to the imagination of what she previously called her “stallion booty.” Thigh-high leather boots topped off Kenya’s sultry look.

Kenya danced to the new Doja Cat song, Vegas, as her natural hair blew in the wind, and she swirled it around to show how proud she was of the hair she was born with.

RHOA: Kenya Moore struggled with her friendships during Season 14

With Marlo Hampton promoted to full-time Housewife for Season 14, she and Kenya would spend more time together. The two frenemies started on a great note many seasons back, but after years of drama, Kenya and Marlo could not see eye to eye.

The ladies notoriously battled for most of the season, and Kenya publicly said that she feels Marlo is trying too hard to be the new NeNe Leakes.

Kenya said of Marlo, “I think the problem with some of the girls this year, well I can just say one, like Marlo, is trying to be like a NeNe and you’ll never fill those shoes. So stay in your lane, behind your bars.”

Kenya and Marlo could not work out their differences, even until the Season 14 reunion, where they constantly exchanged verbal attacks on each other.

Kenya is starring in a new survival reality show airing in January

The new reality series is titled Special Forces: The Ultimate Test, where 16 stars are dropped into the desert in Jordan to train with a Special Forces team to test their survival skills and endurance. Kenya is a contestant on the new show, along with familiar faces like Dr. Drew, Mel B from the Spice Girls, and actress Jamie Lynn Spears.

There will be no votes or elimination, like on other competition reality shows. The end goal is just to survive. Kenya is very competitive, so this show is sure to be entertaining and exciting for her fans.

The series is set to air sometime in January 2023.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus.