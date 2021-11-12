Kenya Moore calls Ramona Singer rude’ and ‘blatantly disrespectful’ after Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Kenya Moore had a faceoff with Ramona Singer. Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia/Adam Nemser

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore recently opened up about The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and not surprisingly, she had issues with Ramona Singer.

The Housewives spinoff was filmed in Turks and Caicos some time ago and featured cast members from New Jersey, Atlanta, New York City, and Beverly Hills.

OGs Kyle Richards, Teresa Giudice, Ramona Singer, and Luann de Lesseps were joined by Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, and Melissa Gorga. As you can imagine, putting these outspoken women in a house together for several days was sure to cause some drama, and it did just that.

One faceoff that will play out when the show premieres on Peacock is between Kenya and her Real Housewives of New York counterpart, Ramona Singer.

The RHOA star opened up about their encounter recently and revealed that it was unpleasant, to say the least.

Kenya Moore says Ramona Singer was disrespectful

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is known for stirring the pot on her franchise but she might have net her match in RHONY cast member Ramona Singer.

Kenya recently talked with Page Six and shared what her experience was like having to live with Ramona and why they simply did not get along.

“In the beginning, she just seemed to be very rude. She cursed at me within 30 minutes of meeting her,” said Kenya. “I’m not going to get along with someone who is just so blatantly disrespectful.”

While the other RHONY women might fear the Singer stinger, Kenya made it very clear that she is “not the girl to be disrespectful with.”

Kenya is not the only one who had issues with her fellow Housewives while filming the show, her BFF Cynthia Bailey recently confessed to having drama with Kyle Richards as well.

Kenya Moore couldn’t talk sense into Ramona singer

During her interview with the media outlet, The Real Housewives at Atlanta star noted that she tried talking things out with Ramona but that approach didn’t work.

“You know you’re not going anywhere. It was like, I’m just doing it now for the sake of abusing myself,” admitted Kenya. “Because the more you kept trying to talk to her and talk sense into her, it was like hitting your head against a brick wall.”

Despite her issues with Ramona, when asked about the racism claims that’s been levied against her, the 50-year-old made it clear that she didn’t witness anything of the sort.

“I’d hate to speculate on something like that. I don’t know her well enough and I didn’t personally firsthand witness anything,” responded the Atlanta Housewife.

She continued, “That could be very damaging to someone, especially if it’s not true. I just would like to have more evidence or know more about what is alleged or just simply wait until it’s an actual fact or not.”

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip premieres Thursday, November 18, on Peacock.