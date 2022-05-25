Sheree Whitfield and Kenya Moore rock figure-hugging dresses. Pic credit: Bravo

Kenya Moore and Sheree Whitfield are bringing the heat in their skintight bodycon dresses, and both women looked beautiful in their outfits.

They wore figure-hugging dresses to appear on The Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show which features cast members who give their opinion on past episodes.

Clearly, the women had similar ideas in mind when they picked out their outfits for the events. Interestingly, the former nemesis have been getting along well this season after feuding over their respective homes during Seasons 9 and 10.

At the time, Sheree and Kenya were building their dream homes, and they threw a lot of shade at each other regarding who’s house was more fabulous — Chateau Sheree or Moore Manor. However, now that both houses are complete, Kenya and Sheree have put their difference aside, and they’ve been getting along so far.

Despite their differences, one thing we can all agree that the pair have in common is that they’re both fashionistas in their own right.

Kenya Moore and Sheree Whitfield are equally gorgeous in skintight bodycon dresses

The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars turned heads in their figure-hugging dresses for an appearance on the After Show.

Sheree’s outfit was a departure from the comfy joggers that she often sports, and she went for an understated glam vibe for the occasion. She wore a dark blue denim dress that featured a plunging neckline and hugged her curves in all the right places.

The returning OG accessorized the outfit with oversized hoop earrings and a layered necklace, but it was Sheree’s hair that really deserves the spotlight.

Her layered tresses showed different hues of brown and blond that complimented her skin tone perfectly, and the She by Sheree designer looked confident in her photo.

Speaking of Sheree’s clothing line, despite years of being ridiculed for the brand, we might finally get a glimpse of the line of luxe joggers, t-shirts, and streetwear this season. Second-season cast member Drew Sidora recently shaded Sheree and noted that she’s also waiting to see the line.

However, this might be the season that Sheree shows off her eponymous brand and finally put the chatter and jokes to rest.

Kenya Moores stuns in a cleavage-baring dress

Kenya Moore also looked stunning for her appearance on the Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show as well.

She went for a more dressed-up look in a lace corset dress in shades of nude and black with a slightly similar silhouette as Sheree’s midi dress.

However, despite her dress not having a plunging neckline, the Atlanta Housewife showed off plenty of cleavage in the low-cut Gucci dress.

Kenya went for a neutral-glam makeup look, and her jet black hair was kept long and sleek.

Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.