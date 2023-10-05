Kenny shares surrogacy update as he and Armando want to have a baby

This season on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, we have watched Kenny and Armando struggle with their decision to add another child to their family.

Armando has been yearning to have another baby as he only has one child, Hannah, and is still grieving the loss of his unborn baby, who died in a car accident with his wife.

Kenny is getting older and shared that he is worried about bringing another child into the world and then not being around to care for them.

Both men have valid points about the hard decision of whether to expand their family.

They even talked about whether they should adopt or hire a surrogate and visited an orphanage while taking in their options.

Ultimately, the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way stars decided that surrogacy was the way to go, and now, Kenny is filling us in on their progress.

Things are looking up for Kenny and Armando as they look to add a baby to their family.

Kenny recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight, and what he had to say makes it sound like the 90 Day Fiance family may be growing soon.

“Armando is still in Mexico but we’re like, this close to it happening,” he said. “Everything’s been approved, everything’s done, but we’re just waiting on the interview. Everything’s going really slow but any day.”

As far as how he feels about a new baby, Kenny touched on that, too.

He said, “Well, it took me a bit to come along with it, I was letting things in my head get to me. We do have an age gap, but you know, at the end of the day, I thought, you know, we’re in love, we want to add to our family. We have a lot of love and love to give so we’re going through with surrogacy, and we are doing it.”

Now that Kenny is out of his own way when it comes to having a baby, he’s shared how he feels about their plans to have one together.

“I am beyond excited. He’s very excited so it’s like, it’s a blessing. I’m not the kind that lives with regrets and you know, I don’t want to live with regrets. I was at a pivotal moment there.”

It seems that he’s come to terms with being an older parent, too, as he told a story about someone that he knew who had an older parent. And while he said that his friend confirmed that her dad couldn’t “run around” with her, he was still a great and attentive parent, just like Kenny will be.

Kenny is in the US for son’s wedding

Kenny recently popped up in photos with Tim Malcolm and Jovi Dufren for TLC’s 10-year celebration of 90 Day Fiance.

It turns out he had another reason for his trip to the United States — his son got married!

On Wednesday, Kenny shared a huge family photo with him in it, along with a carousel of wedding photos, and revealed that he was celebrating his son’s marriage.

In the caption, he wrote, “My son got married! Congrats to my son Bricen & his gorgeous Bride Crystal. Had a great time with the bride and groom, my daughters, my grandsons, cousins, friends etc. welcome to the family Crystal !”

It’s not clear why Armando wasn’t there for the TLC party or for the wedding, but Kenny confirmed that he stayed back in Mexico.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.