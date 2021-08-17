Kenny Braasch’s nude Bachelor in Paradise entrance had viewers talking

Kenny Braasch bares more than just his soul on Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ABC

As always in The Bachelor franchise, it’s important to make a memorable first impression. In this season of Bachelor in Paradise, Kenny Braasch decided he would stand out by going nude.

Kenny’s risky choice had Bachelor Nation voicing their thoughts, with some being torn between finding Kenny’s entrance humorous or tasteless and immature.

Kenny Braasch gets exposed in more ways than one

Kenny Braasch, the boy band manager from Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette, is one of the older BIP castmates at 40 years old.

During the Bachelor in Paradise premiere, Kenny expressed that he worked hard to maintain a ripped body at his age and wanted to show it off on the island.

However, he faced mixed reviews from viewers, as well as some skepticism from fans who wondered if Kenny was even as nude as the show made it seem.

Naturally, some viewers questioned Kenny’s decision-making and why he thought it would be a good idea to meet all these new people while fully nude.

At what point did Kenny think walking in fully nude was a great idea? #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/ArTmtemk8o — Rob L (@njbaseballguy33) August 17, 2021

Others in Bachelor Nation found Kenny’s alleged nudity to be comedically bold, and Kenny even sparked some intrigue for deciding this was a “nude season”.

Kenny decided this is a nude szn #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/eUicLGIkYz — Abby Berger (@abby_berger) August 17, 2021

Another commenter called out a statement Kenny made on the BIP premiere about how he’s kind of a boring guy. The commenter noted that the fact that Kenny is sitting in the nude on an island for a reality dating show proves he’s not nearly as boring as he claims.

“I’m kinda boring” says Kenny currently sitting nude on a reality dating show #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/GzTp0T5scx — Kelsey (@kelsey_mansell) August 17, 2021

Fans question the logistics of Kenny’s nudity

Apart from being turned off or on by Kenny’s entrance, some viewers were confident Kenny wasn’t actually fully nude.

Despite the fact that the show kept a huge black bar around Kenny’s lower half for the majority of the episode, there were a couple of solid reasons why Kenny was likely wearing some type of coverup or swimwear.

The first reason is that Kenny, like the rest of the cast, had to have a mic attached to him in order to be heard during filming. The mic is almost always attached to clothing and so many viewers acknowledged that Kenny had to be wearing something since he had a mic attached to him.

The second reason, that several fans pointed out, was that Kenny’s fellow BIP castmates had mild reactions to Kenny’s entrance. While some of the women on BIP acknowledged how exposed Kenny was, most of the cast didn’t seem too shocked or uncomfortable.

One viewer emphasized that everyone on the island was “way too calm for Kenny to be ‘completely nude.’”

Everyone is wayyyy to calm for Kenny to be “completely nude” Rn 💀 #BachelorinParadise pic.twitter.com/FwzniMS6Zb — 𝐀 𝐊 (@andrak701) August 17, 2021

This wouldn’t be the first time that ABC has used a black box to censor something that might not be as scandalous as it appears. On Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, Blake Moynes’ suggestive art was completely censored with a black box, although Katie has now revealed Blake’s uncensored art piece.

Kenny looks like he’ll be clothed for the remainder of the BIP season and also caught up in a potential love triangle with Mari Pepin and Demi Burnett, where he’ll likely need advice from Wells Adams, the Master of Cocktails and Ceremonies.

Now that Kenny has let all his potential BIP love interests see his body, it remains to be seen if he’ll also let them see his heart.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.