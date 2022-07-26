Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin share string of photos, announce it’s a boy

Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin announce it’s a boy. Pic credit: @mari_pepin/Instagram

Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch met and fell in love on the last season of Bachelor in Paradise.

As they joined Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, who are still together today, and Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn, who have split since the duo left the island engaged, Mari and Kenny just celebrated their one-year engagement anniversary.

Recently, Mari competed in the Miss Mundo Puerto Rico beauty pageant with the support of her fiancé, encouraging her to do so.

The twosome also spends a lot of time together, traveling, and posting to social media as influencers.

However, now it appears that Kenny and Mari are about to get a whole lot busier in their lives together.

The two recently held up some photos that look like sonogram pictures, and Kenny’s face looks like he is in shock.

Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch hold up photos and say it’s a boy

As Mari posted a string of pictures that looked to be sonogram photos at first glance, she kissed Kenny on the cheek while he gave the camera an uh-oh type look.

Mari then started her caption by saying, “IT’S A BOY!!! [blue heart and celebration emojis].”

While viewers looked through the photos in as much shock as Kenny or read further down Mari’s caption, though, the announcement is not for a baby but a new puppy.

Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch have adopted a new puppy

Mari continued with her caption and wrote, “After a bunch of adoption applications and pre-naming every pup we applied for just on the chance that we’d get to be their new pawrents, our little family is now bigger by 4 legs and a wiggly little tail.”

She went on to introduce their new puppy by saying, “Everyone, meet our new baby, Eleven! (IYKYK) – we’re not set on his name yet tho, so give us your suggestions too!”

Mari also stated the things Eleven loves to do, including walking on the backs of your feet while humans walk, licking peoples’ ears, and chewing on things.

She said that Eleven also loves trying to play with their other dog, Monster; however, Monster doesn’t have much interest yet but does try to eat Eleven’s food before he gets to it.”

Even though this wasn’t the pregnancy announcement that some Bachelor Nation alums and fans thought at first glance, they are still excited and over the moon for Mari and Kenny’s new addition to the family.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.