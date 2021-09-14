Kendall Long explains why she came to Paradise

Bachelor in Paradise star Kendall Long explained why she chose Paradise to speak with her ex, Joe Amabile. Pic credit: ABC

A major twist was thrown in Bachelor in Paradise when Kendall Long walked onto the beach.

Walking into the same Paradise where she found love once before, the first conversation she wanted to have was with her ex, Joe Amabile.

The problem was Joe was one of the first to arrive and had already established one of the strongest connections with Serena Pitt.

Kendall Long recently dished on why she actually came on the show, despite already being broken up with Grocery Store Joe for some time.

Kendall Long explains why she went on Bachelor in Paradise

Speaking in her first interview post-Paradise with Bachelor Nation fan-favorites Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo, Kendall explained exactly why she came to Paradise despite being broken up with Joe for 18 months.

Knowing that Joe would most likely be going to Mexico due to being active in the franchise along with being newly single, her initial thought wasn’t getting back with her ex.

“If I wanted to, I would have done that the year and a half that we were broken up, and I didn’t want to do it publically in front of everybody,” she told Mike and Bryan. “My goal was to get closure and then to, kind of try to find love on the beach like I did before.”

“Because, we had been broken up so long I thought it would be a lot easier than it was,” the 29-year-old admitted. “It kind of caught me by surprise on how crazy it was.”

The Bachelor alum revealed that it was a last-minute decision to come to Paradise. It was a very difficult experience but she detailed that, “I felt like something wasn’t done. I needed some form of closure, some sort of conversation with him.”

While their separation was a large part due to logistics, Kendall added that it wasn’t just moving to Chicago that caused them to ultimately separate.

Noting that she also wasn’t the type to interfere if he was in a relationship, she knew Joe could potentially find someone in Paradise. “I wanted to be respectful and have that conversation with him before like that was a potential,” she added.

Kendall also dishes on her and Joe’s past communication

Many viewers were confused as to why Kendall waited till Paradise to have this important conversation with Joe.

Meeting a few times after their breakup, instead of having that important conversation, they avoided it and hopped back into their relationship routine.

She added, “There never really was like that kind of closure where I saw Joe as purely just a friend because, whenever we met up we’re like, we’re not, like, back together, but it just felt like we were.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.