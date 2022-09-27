Kendall Jenner wears only a top with carefully placed hands

Kendall Jenner poses while only wearing a top. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Kendall Jenner never runs out of ways to make her shoots interesting.

The reality star and model is fresh from a new shoot, one showing her in only a long-sleeved top and posing while showing off her mile-long legs.

On Monday, Kendall was featured on The Pop Mag’s Instagram, where a shot showed her in an edgy look as she posed with carefully placed hands – perhaps to compensate for not wearing much down below.

The Hulu star sizzled as she posed for her cover, looking right at the camera as she wore a high-neck and faux leather top with a structured and bustier-like detailing, plus a skintight finish.

Kendall stood with her legs wide apart as she ditched her shoes, showing off her gym-honed figure and going pretty fuss-free with little in the way of accessories.

The sister to Kylie Jenner posed with her long locks worn down, also wearing minimal makeup that warmed her attractive features.

A caption shouted out British designer Burberry.

Kendall has fronted Burberry this year, as she continues to land the most high-profile gigs around. The 26-year-old now represents brands including Givenchy, Hugo Boss, Michael Kors, Moon, Alo Yoga, and Jimmy Choo.

Kendall Jenner pushes on with tequila brand

In 2021, Kendall launched her 818 tequila brand, one that’s now become a best-seller.

She recently took the brand to the next level by launching a new addition, which includes a blend of Añejos.

In August, she shared a photo of the eye-catching packaging, telling her fans, “Eight Reserve by 818. An incredible blend of Añejos aged up to 8 years in French and American oak barrels. Learn more and order now at eightreserve.com.”

Kendall Jenner says her brand was ‘four years’ in the making

In her initial 818 announcement, Kendall revealed just how long she had spent working on her product and researching the market.

“For almost 4 years i’ve been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila. after dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING (🥳) ..3.5 years later i think we’ve done it!” she wrote on Instagram.

Kendall joins her four sisters in being a businesswoman, although she was the last of the famous five to drop her brand. Also in the drinks business are actor Dwayne Johnson and Gossip Girl star Blake Lively.

The Kardashians Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu.