Kendall Jenner under fire for Dubai hosting gig

Kendall Jenner is no stranger to controversy – and, after traveling to Dubai to promote her tequila, The Kardashians star is sparking outrage yet again.

The model is currently visiting the Middle East to celebrate the opening of the ultra-luxurious Atlantis The Royal Hotel.

Celebrities including The Bachelor’s Matt James, Rebel Wilson, and even Beyonce – who gave her first full concert in more than four years at the event – turned out to celebrate.

Kendall kicked off the jam-packed weekend with a sake ceremony hosted by celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa, followed by an afterparty in honor of the reality star’s own 818 Tequila.

The no-phones-allowed, star-studded bash occurred at a new Dubai outpost of the NYC celeb hotspot TAO. It reportedly featured a celebrity-packed guest list, free-flowing shots of 818 Tequila, and a DJ set by Jay-Z.

According to the Daily Mail, Kendall had good reason to celebrate: her brand was tapped as the “official tequila” of the Atlantis The Royal Hotel.

But The Kardashians star has since come under fire for her luxury hosting gig. On social media, fans have slammed Kendall and other celebs for accepting appearance fee money from the famously repressive Gulf State.

The Kardashians fans slam Kendall Jenner for ‘gross’ PR trip

On a Reddit fan forum devoted to Kardashian-Jenner “cynics,” fans weren’t impressed with Kendall’s luxurious Middle Eastern hosting gig.

“I can’t believe all those stars have allowed themselves to be bought and dragged round some stupid event by a country with no care for women or lgbtq people,” one commenter wrote.

In the United Arab Emirates, of which Dubai is the largest city, homosexuality is not just illegal but punishable by death. Outside observers, including the nonprofit Human Rights Watch, have also found legal and cultural discrimination against women in the country to be pervasive.

“All of these celebrities in Dubai is just really gross to me,” another person wrote.

“The Emiratis are banking on Dubai being a luxury tourist destination,” another wrote, ‘but who cares about all the disgusting human rights violations right!!”

One commenter pointed out that Bravo’s newest Real Housewives franchise was also set in Dubai, calling the show a “propaganda ad” for the UAE.

Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila not new to controversy

This isn’t the first time Kendall’s 818 Tequila has landed her in hot water with The Kardashians fans.

Almost immediately after announcing the new venture in February of 2021, Kendall was slammed with accusations of cultural appropriation.

Last September, in response to the claims, the brand launched an initiative to help support local agave farmers in Jalisco, Mexico, where its tequila is made.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.