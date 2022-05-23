Kendall Jenner tugs down thigh-skimming miniskirt

Kendall Jenner poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kendall Jenner is upping the ante by gently tugging down her already very short miniskirt. The supermodel, 26, offered a sneak peek of her latest promotional activity via her Instagram stories last weekend, sharing a shot that’s now a permanent deal on Off-White clothing’s Instagram.

The reality star is, alongside her entire family, a giant fan of the edgy designer label founded by deceased Louis Vuitton exec Virgil Abloh. Now, it looks like the celebrity-adored label is hiring Kendall for her endorsement power.

Kendall Jenner stuns in miniskirt for Off-White

Posing against a white backdrop and with a neutral and direct gaze, Kendall showed off her world-famous figure while in a black sparkly miniskirt and boxy-shouldered matching crop top.

Big-time flaunting her gym-honed abs and endlessly-long legs, the sister to Kylie Jenner peeped her shiny blue underwear, using her left hand to tug down her skirt and reminding fans that she still isn’t over the high-waisted trend.

Jenner further clutched a glitter blue bag while coordinating her accessory to her underwear, although the shoot was low-key, overall. A geo-tag placed the 818 tequila founder in Paris, France.

“[bts] @kendalljenner at the Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh™ runway show titled Spaceship Earth, an “Imaginary Experience” ~ “High Fashion” collection,” a caption read.

Off-White is adored for its loud logos, sleek finishes, and everyday feel, although price tags are anything but regular. The brand has been spotted on the likes of supermodel Hailey Bieber, billionaire mogul Rihanna, plus Jordyn Woods, former BFF to Kendall’s sister Kylie. Kendall, meanwhile, has been making May headlines for showcasing her FWRD Endless Summer collection, this as she embraces being the high-end retailer’s Creative Director.

Kendall Jenner lands Creative Director role at FWRD

“I think right now, what’s exciting is that people are taking command of their own style and aesthetic, mixing fashion however they choose,” Kendall said last year, per Vogue. “I’m all about combining your favorite designers with a pair of sneakers. I am also excited to see all of the new collections coming out for more inspiration.”

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel added: “I work with a tremendous amount of people who not only inspire my high fashion but also my day-to-day choices. The digital space is such an important tool for many of today’s creatives, and it’s definitely a window into the next generation of talent.” In her FWRD shoot this year, Kendall donned brands including Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, and Mugler.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.