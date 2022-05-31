Kendall Jenner teases followers in a blue bikini

Kendall Jenner teased followers in a blue bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kendall Jenner teased her followers with a bikini snap showing just her top half.

The Kardashians star posed in the desert wearing a blue string-bikini top, lifting the strap of one side seductively.

She smiled at the camera as she showed off her enviable physique, wearing black sunglasses and her hair in a messy bun.

Kendall Jenner received compliments for her blue bikini pic

The 26-year-old model simply captioned the photo with a smiley face.

Her 239 million Instagram followers lapped up the picture, posting all kinds of compliments and over four million likes.

Kendall showed some underboob in the picture, though she is not afraid to show all of her physique on Instagram and in editorials, something she does regularly.

Kendall’s sister Khloe Kardashian showed her support by writing, “The most gorgeous,” and Derek Blasberg, head of fashion and beauty partnerships at Youtube commented, “No tan lines!”

Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall posed for FWRD in a bikini on Instagram

A couple weeks ago, FWRD posted a photo of Kendall, a brand where she is the creative director.

She posed next to a pool in a bright orange top with red bikini bottoms, and blue strappy heels. She accessorized with a pair of brown sunglasses and her hair was pulled back into a ponytail.

While there were many nice comments, a few Instagram users made comments referring to Kendall’s cucumber cutting skills.

Twitter mocked Kendall for her inability to cut a cucumber recently

If you’ve been living under a rock and haven’t heard, Kendall was embarrassed on a recent episode of The Kardashians in which she is shown being unable to cut a cucumber. It’s not as bad as not knowing how to cook pasta, but worse than not knowing how to melt butter.

Kendall went to see her mom’s new house and tried to make herself a snack, only to claim she doesn’t know how to properly cut a cucumber. Kris called for an in-house chef to help her daughter, but the moment went viral.

“Be careful, because I nicked myself the other day,” her concerned mother told her.

“I know, I’m kinda scared,” Kendall responded, “Don’t cucumbers have seeds?”

As she looked at the camera she said, I’m definitely not a good cutter, so don’t zoom in on me. I’m not professional whatsoever.”

Twitter, known for its merciless mockery went off, with one user writing, “Kendall Jenner trying to cut a fcking cucumber is the most tragic thing I’ve ever witnessed.”

Kendall responded to the comment, trying to laugh it off and be self-depracting, writing, “tragic!”

Though Kendall appeared to see the humor in the moment, her sister Khloe claimed during the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast that she was “not happy” about the mockery.

Kendall recently returned from her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding in Portofino, Italy, where she married Travis Barker. The Kardashians star attended with her boyfriend of over a year, Devin Booker.

The Kardashians streams Thursdays on Hulu.