Kendall Jenner swings from monkey bars in a bra

Kendall Jenner flexed her model muscles in an impressive show of strength.

The reality TV star showed some strength as she swung from monkey bars and continued to propel her body from one side of the equipment to the other. The latest Vogue China cover girl posted a short video of her feat, although the physical display likely felt like a lifetime.

She shared a video of her fitness prowess on her Instagram Story, where she has often posted 818 Tequila-related content.

Kendall wore all black as she displayed her upper body strength in a video at the gym.

Her latest clip was a breath of fresh air as the model promoted physical activity and fitness and showed off her killer body.

Kendall Jenner shows strength in bra and spandex on monkey bars

Kendall Jenner talks the talk and walks the walk as the model proves her muscles aren’t just for show.

The video started with Kendall in the gym as she hopped onto the monkey bars, with the equipment stretching to the other side of the room.

Kendall’s hair was in a ponytail swinging from side to side as she climbed onto the bars and rung-by-rung made her way across the equipment.

Kendall wore a black sports bra with a criss-cross back. She rocked matching tight black spandex with white socks pulled over the bottoms. She wore black and white sneakers, keeping her outfit monochrome.

Kendall completed the jungle gym routine and flipped around to land on her feet, slightly out of breath. She smiled and gave a slight bow as she appeared proud of her impressive display.

Kendall Jenner appears on the cover of Vogue China

Kendall Jenner had cause for celebration as the model appeared in the latest edition of Vogue China.

Kendall rocked short hair and red lips in the Vogue shoot. She wore head-to-toe spandex on the cover as she posed near a luxury car with jewelry on top of her black spandex.

She wrote in the caption, “@voguechina cover by @inezandvinoodh 🏎.”

She leaned against a tree in another photo with green lace leggings that showed skin and a matching green cutout crop top. Kendall is no stranger to Vogue. She and her older sister, Kim Kardashian, have appeared on multiple Vogue covers.

Kim appeared on the March 2022 cover of American Vogue and the cover of the May 2019 Vogue. Kendall appeared on Vogue’s April 2018 cover and on the cover of Vogue Germany last December.

The Kardashians is now streaming on Hulu.