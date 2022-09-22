Kendall Jenner stuns topless in a baseball cap

Kendall Jenner is stripping down and rocking the basics as the model goes bare-faced and beautiful on social media. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kendall Jenner returned to the basics in a baseball cap for a chill look, showing the model looks as great in a gown as she does while dressed down.

The latest share appeared on her Instagram Stories today as she and her sisters prepare for the Season 2 premiere of their Hulu series The Kardashians.

She shared the casual photo with her 257 million Instagram followers.

Kendall placed one hand on her face and moved her tongue to the side of her mouth as she smiled slightly.

She wore a backward-facing white baseball cap and bra straps that peeked out from the bottom of the frame.

The model’s long dark locks were straight and fell past her shoulders.

Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

The 818 Tequila founder has been branching out and doing things a little bit differently than her sisters.

While her sisters opted to start lifestyle and beauty-related businesses, Kendall went with an alcohol brand that was different than anything they had tried prior. Kendall has expressed excitement about joining a male-dominated industry as a mover-and-shaker.

Kendall Jenner talks about her powerful female family members

Although Kendall may do things slightly differently than her sisters, she appreciates where she came from and acknowledges the ways in which her family impacted her for the better.

The model spoke with Forbes about growing up in a family full of powerful businesswomen.

Kendall revealed, “Coming from such a female dominated family, all of my sisters have their businesses. I’ve been really inspired by that my entire life. I was always watching my sisters do their thing and have their partnerships and businesses… so it’s always been very highly female-driven, and entrepreneurial, in my family. That’s been really inspiring for me.”

Kendall also shared the inspiration for 818 Tequila saying, “I wanted to create a tequila brand that was traditionally crafted and delicious with depths of flavor that [would] also be gender neutral. I wanted anyone to feel like they could have it on their shelf.”

Kendall Jenner wants to be her own boss

Kendall Jenner exclaimed during a Season 2 trailer, “I really want to be my own boss.”

It looks like Kendall is well on her way to achieving that goal. Having her momager, Kris Jenner, by her side certainly doesn’t hurt.

Kendall also shared, “I feel like I’m becoming my own woman.”

Fans of the KarJenners will get to see the clan as they continue building business pursuits, including 818 Tequila.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.