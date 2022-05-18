Kendall Jenner stuns in tight white underwear

Kendall Jenner close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kendall Jenner is knocking the camera dead as she shows off both her figure and her Creative Director skills via high-end retailer FWRD. The supermodel, 26, made headlines at the start of the week for appearing in a glamorous, Malibu-set series of photos, and the big brands were out in full force.

Kendall kicked off Monday by sharing a bikini bottoms and heels shot to her Instagram, but there was more to come as fans hunted down the full shoot.

Kendall Jenner stuns in high-cut white underwear

One snap brought Kendall in a tight white undies set, with this photo seeing her outfitted in luxury Spanish label Balenciaga. Sister Kim Kardashian is now the main face of the cult label.

Kendall went edgy as she flaunted her catwalk queen body, posing against white-painted railings and blue skies, with the camera affording a curved and futuristic finish. The Kardashians star sizzled in a skintight and strappy white crop top retailing for $350, pairing it with a $250 high-cut and ribbed white thong to match.

The sister to Kylie Jenner further donned thong sandals to match, here showing a chic red pedicure as she also clutched a taupe Balenciaga purse.

All abs and legs, Kendall stared down the lens from behind tinted shades, wearing her dark locks in a ponytail.

The FRWD shoot also included looks from iconic designers Mugler, Saint Laurent, plus Jacquemus – Kendall fronts the latter. It’s also brought the Moon partner speaking out on her role as Creative Director of FRWD.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kendall Jenner talks big boss role at FRWD

“I grew up loving fashion and have been incredibly fortunate to work with some of the most brilliant people in this business. As FWRD’s Creative Director, I love helping curate the site’s offering with emerging designers and brands,” the former Victoria’s Secret Angel told Harper’s Bazaar.

“My favorite part has been being able to give input at every stage of the creative process, from sharing my new designer discoveries to collaborating with the photoshoot team on a more intimate level,” she added.

Name-dropping her favorite designers, the reality favorite continued: “I’m really drawn to a slightly minimalist, effortless style with a touch of French cool girl. A great pair of jeans and a little tank with some cute accessories, and I’m all done. Brands I’m really into are The Row, Simon Miller, Toteme, Bode, and Khaite, to name a few.” Jenner this year also fronts designers Michael Kors and Hugo Boss.