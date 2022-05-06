Kendall Jenner stuns in tight white bikini

Kendall Jenner close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kendall Jenner is knocking the camera dead in a tight and high-waisted bikini while showing she’s summer-ready.

The supermodel, 26, recently popped up in an Instagram photo promoting the clothing brand she and sister Kylie Jenner own – Kendall + Kylie might not get that much press, but it’s still going strong.

Kendall Jenner stuns in white bikini

A shot ahead of the weekend showed the new Hulu star flaunting her model figure as she went itty-bitty in a white bikini, and there was an unusual accessory jazzing the whole thing up.

The photo showed Kendall posing amid lush and jungle-like greenery. The Calabasas-based star wowed with her rock-hard abs on show, modeling a thin-strapped and crop-top-like bikini top, one she paired with very high-waisted and banded matching briefs.

Showing off her golden tan and slender legs, the 818 tequila founder also wore a boho and multicolor poncho as a bit of a head-towel, with a caption seemingly pointing towards a bikini alone not being enough for summer.

“What are your beach essentials? #lendallandkylie,” the brand wrote.

Kendall has opened up on the brand that bears her name. Speaking in 2017, and jointly with 24-year-old sister Kylie, the model told WWD:

“The foundation of the collection remains tried and true basics with a twist. We have fun reinventing these styles every season and learning what our customer is coming to us for. Creating the statement pieces and having our customers love them is like icing in [sic] the cake.”

Kendall Jenner knows how to piece together a fashion brand

“We have focused our rtw assortment on everyday basics and added a few covetable fashion pieces. Our accessories were created to complete the lifestyle and look and to create newness and novelty each season, giving our customer more options on how to pull looks together and keep them looking fresh and trend relevant,” the willowy star added, then noting her modeling career as she continued: “I have been exposed to so many amazing design houses and brands, I have definitely learned how to pull pieces together to create a very polished look with everyday classics and statement pieces.”

Kylie, meanwhile, continues her grip on the retail empire via four brands: she’s CEO of Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, Kylie Swim, plus Kylie Baby. Both sisters this year graced the 2022 Met Gala red carpet alongside sisters Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian.