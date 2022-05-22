Kendall Jenner stuns in thigh-skimming minidress

Kendall Jenner poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /Admedia

Kendall Jenner is all legs in a bold red minidress and making her mark as more than just a supermodel. The 26-year-old has been celebrating her Creative Director status with high-end fashion retailer FWRD, and photos last week showed her in a series of expensive looks.

Kendall’s shoot included luxury brands Mugler, Saint Laurent, and Balenciaga, plus the Jacquemus label she herself fronts.

Kendall Jenner stuns in leggy red minidress

Kendall proved she doesn’t need a bikini to flaunt her world-famous figure. The 818 tequila founder was photographed knocking the camera dead in a $1,780 Mugler “Stretch Layered” minidress, one showing off her endlessly-long legs and coming pretty clingy, too.

The sister to Kylie Jenner stretched her arms way up above her head while shot against clear blue skies, posing poolside in Malibu and pairing her red dress with cute little heels in yellow.

Kendall wore her signature dark locks swept back into a ponytail, also swinging a hip slightly.

Jenner only shared one shot from her FWRD shoot, but fans were quick to gather the entire gallery.

Kendall was unveiled as FWRD’s Creative Director back in September 2021. “Kendall is the epitome of luxury fashion, and there isn’t a better fit for this position.” Michael Mente, cofounder and co-CEO of Revolve Group stated, adding: “[Jenner’s] multifaceted experience in the fashion industry and the vision she has outlined for the FWRD business has the potential to transform our business and the luxury business as a whole.”

Meanwhile, Kendall revealed: “I think right now, what’s exciting is that people are taking command of their own style and aesthetic, mixing fashion however they choose. I’m all about combining your favorite designers with a pair of sneakers. I am also excited to see all of the new collections coming out for more inspiration.”

Kendall Jenner has plenty else going on

Kendall also fronts labels including Michael Kors, Hugo Boss, and Alo Yoga, this amid her ongoing partner status with oral care brand Moon. In the past, the former E! star has been the face of Calvin Klein and Tiffany & Co., plus Adidas. In 2021, Kendall became the last of her famous sisters to found a fully-fledged business of her own, this via her popular 818 tequila brand. That same year, the KarJenner family said goodbye to Keeping Up With The Kardashians, with 2022 seeing them switch to Hulu for new reality series The Kardashians.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.