Kover girl!

Kendall Jenner recently posed for the cover of Vogue Italia’s April 2023 issue, and the model looked gorgeous as always.

On Monday, The Kardashians star shared a carousel of photos from the Vogue Italia shoot with her 280 million Instagram followers.

One shot showed the model posing in a floor-length gray skirt and ab-baring white tank top, while another captured Kendall gazing thoughtfully off-camera in a brown leather hooded cape.

Another black-and-white shot showed Kendall on a darkened beach with what looked like a massive bonfire raging in the background.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The model wore a see-through white lace shift dress that showed off her toned physique, as well as a sheer white bodysuit.

“@vogueitalia April issue cover story by @robingaliegue,” Kendall captioned her post.

Kendall Jenner opens up about mental health for Vogue Italia cover

For Vogue Italia’s April 2023 cover story, The Kardashians star, 27, opened up to writer Sofia Viganò about her struggles with mental health and coming to terms with her own fame.

Growing up in the spotlight hasn’t always been easy for Kendall.

“There are times when I don’t want to be ‘famous,'” she told the magazine, adding, “I definitely had moments where I wished I could stay out of the spotlight.”

“Having said that,” she continued, “I am extremely grateful for what I have.”

To recenter herself and channel her inner calm in moments of anxiety, Kendall said that she turns to familiar comforts, such as journaling, hanging out with girlfriends, or spending time outdoors.

“Horse riding is something that always makes me feel good.”

Kendall Jenner reveals her fitness secrets

Besides her outdoor walks and frequent horseback riding, how does Kendall Jenner stay in supermodel shape?

In 2016, The Kardashians star opened up to Harper’s Bazaar about her daily routine, revealing the strict exercise and diet regimen she maintains to keep in shape.

Kendall told the outlet that she wakes up every day around 6:30 a.m. for an early morning gym sesh, often a kickboxing class or an ab workout with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson.

The 818 Tequila founder also spoke about her healthy diet, telling the outlet that her typical lunch consists of brown rice and “lean chicken.”

The model said she also incorporates diet-friendly snacks into her day, such as raw veggies with hummus or frozen yogurt.

For dinner, she said, “I love Nobu.”

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.