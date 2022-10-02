Kendall Jenner stuns in just a t-shirt and cowboy boots for ‘fun and games’

Kendall Jenner at a 2018 NYC party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/John Nacion/starmaxinc.com

Supermodel Kendall Jenner stunned fans with her auburn tresses and unique style choices after modeling for Pop magazine’s latest cover.

The 26-year-old posed for a picture donning black cowboy boots, an oversized t-shirt featuring a white bunny in a robe and slippers, and fiery red nails.

The young model crossed her legs and smirked for the camera while posing with a green and white umbrella, captioning the picture on social media, “fun and games.”

Jenner also wore an orange skintight dress, crop top, jeans, and more for the spread.

Uploading the series of photos to her Instagram account earlier this week, the runway model shared the moment with her 258 million Instagram followers.

Sharing even more photos in a separate post, Jenner posed with her fall-themed hair color in a blunt bob and bun as she modeled different looks for the magazine while opting for a bold makeup look, which included electric blue and green eye shadow.

Her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, was clearly in support of her sister’s killer shoot, commenting “WOWWWW” underneath the social media post.

Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner’s hottest 2022 looks

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared some of her boldest and hottest looks with her fans this past year.

At the top of the year, Jenner went viral after posing in nothing but a bikini and fur-covered snow boats in the middle of ankle-deep snow.

Jenner also posted several bikini pics to her social media over the summer, offering fans her beast beach and poolside styles.

Posing in a yellow string bikini this past July, the California native paired her summer outfit with a burnt orange cardigan, raking in over 8 million likes on Instagram.

Kendall Jenner shares sultry 818 Tequila promos

Showing off more of her modeling skills, Jenner has released several promotional photos for 818 Tequila in the past year, her very own brand of tequila.

Launched in 2021, 818 Tequila boasts a smooth and natural taste sourced from sustainable agave plants.

In August, Jenner modeled in a photo shoot to promote Eight Reserve, an aged tequila blend by 818 Tequila. The model held a tequila bottle in the shape of the number 8 while showing off her curves behind a glass screen.

The reality star continued to promote her brand in September, posing in a blue skintight cutout dress that highlighted her amazing figure.

Showcasing her toned abs, long legs, arms, and shoulders, Jenner looked flawless as she offered a leaned-back pose and gazed at the Eight Reserve tequila.

“Eight Reserve by 818 is here! rolling out across stores, bars and restaurants in NY, CA, and FL, and available to order online at eightreserve.com,” she wrote in promoting her brand on Instagram.

The Kardashians streams on Hulu with new Season 2 episodes airing on Thursdays.