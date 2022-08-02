Kendall Jenner stuns in flesh bikini with soaking wet hair

Kendall Jenner poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /Admedia

Kendall Jenner is stunning in a skimpy and nude-colored bikini as she poses wet-haired for a Poosh promo.

The supermodel, 26, is a semi-regular when it comes to helping 43-year-old sister Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle brand – earlier this week, Poosh shared some quick home workouts that can help achieve “Pilates arms,” also employing Kendall and her flawless physique for the photo.

Kendall, herself a Pilates fan, sizzled while showing off her catwalk body, posing from an outdoor terrace, and seated on a fuzzy tub chair as she went itty-bitty in skimpy swimwear.

Highlighting her toned legs, rock-hard abs, and sculpted arms, the Hulu star smiled softly at the camera while in her flesh-hued two-piece, also wearing no makeup as she added in a pair of shades.

“Get Pilates Arms at Home With THESE QUICK WORKOUTS,” the headline read, with a link redirecting fans to Poosh blog content packed with home workout tips.

Kendall’s Instagram handle was also tagged.

Pilates is definitely sweeping Hollywood and may just overtake yoga. The slow and muscle-toning exercises adored by ballerinas and gymnasts are the workout of choice for stars, including model Hailey Bieber and makeup founder Lori Harvey – Kourtney herself is also a fan and has updated her social media using a Pilates Reformer.

Kendall Jenner helps boost Pilates trend

Kendall’s Pilates presence is getting noticed.

“Every time I open my Instagram app, I’m greeted with a new celebrity bending and extending in a Pilates class. Of late, it’s been Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, who work out at the ultra-exclusive Forma Pilates studio in Los Angeles. Appointments at Forma are private, and clients are by referral only – making it an attractive space for high profile models like Jenner and Bieber to hone their physiques,” lifestyle journalist Kate Lancaster tells Grazia.

In 2016, Kendall told Harper’s Bazaar: “To stay toned, I do a lot of ab work with my trainer, Gunnar Peterson, and occasionally I’ll take a kickboxing class.”

Kendall Jenner fronts activewear brand Alo Yoga

Kendall’s muscular physique seems perfect for her relatively new gig as the face of Alo Yoga. The brunette also designs pieces for the rising gym apparel label, one now also represented by actress Alexandra Daddario and supermodel Candice Swanepoel.

Jenner has also been the face of sportswear giant Adidas in the past. In 2022, she’s fronting brands including Prada, Hugo Boss, Michael Kors, and oral care company Moon.

The Kardashians Season 2 premieres this September on Hulu.