Kendall Jenner stuns in braless sundress at burger joint

Kendall Jenner looks drop-dead gorgeous in a summer-ready sundress while hanging around a burger joint. The supermodel, 26, has made major headlines this past month for unveiling a clothing edit with high-end retailer FWRD – with a Creative Director status, the Hulu star isn’t just modeling the designer items, though.

Posting to Instagram on Wednesday, Kendall shared a new look, one also seeing her rock the braless trend.

Kendall Jenner stuns in figure-hugging dress by burger joint

Photos showed the California native opening with a big stretch as she posed under a sign reading: “BURGERS & TERIYAKI.”

Kendall perfectly flattered her Amazonian frame in a sleeveless black midi dress, one boasting a cinched waistline, free-flowing skirt half, plus a slightly low neckline.

The sister to mogul Kylie Jenner threw one arm high in the air while sporting a shoulder bag and shades, also driving fans to swipe for a close-up of her easy-going and stylish outfit. Here, fans saw Kendall in chic earrings and clutching her phone, with further slides introducing video mode as Jenner made a phone call.

“Find my outfit on @fwrd,” the model wrote.

Anyone hopping over to FWRD’s Instagram saw the same shots, with popular designer The Row tagged for the flat sandals donned. Kendall’s $1,580 dress is from hip designer Khaite. Kendall’s recent FWRD edit has ushered in Endless Summer and highlighted major luxury brands not limited to Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Mugler, plus the Jacquemus label she fronts.

Kendall Jenner lands big boss role at FWRD

September 2021 marked Jenner landing her Creative Director role at FWRD. “I grew up loving fashion and have been incredibly fortunate to work with some of the most brilliant people in this business. As FWRD’s Creative Director, I am excited to help curate the site’s offering with emerging designers and brands,” she said in a statement. FWRD is owned by giant Revolve, with the company’s chief brand officer stating:

“Kendall is the epitome of luxury fashion, and there isn’t a better fit for this position. As leaders in the industry and innovators in marketing, we are always looking for fresh ideas, staying ahead of the curve, and being at the forefront of style trends. The world looks at Kendall to lead the industry, and we are beyond excited to have her vision for FWRD come to life.”

In 2022, Kendall is also an ambassador for brands including Givenchy, Hugo Boss, Michael Kors, and oral care company Moon.



The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.