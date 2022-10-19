Kendall Jenner stuns as she models for her latest campaign for Own Jeans. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kendall Jenner looks gorgeous as she stars in her latest brand campaign. She was seen on Wednesday unveiling her latest photoshoot for Own Denim.

The supermodel was seen sitting in front of a white backdrop for her photoshoot. She wore a black sports bra as her top of choice to show off her toned abs.

She paired the bra with dark blue jeans that cut off at the ankle to reveal sleek black boots with a square toe.

The photo was reminiscent of Calvin Klein’s ads in the early 1990s.

She wore her dark hair damp and in a center part. The makeup look was very natural, opting for no eyeshadow, dewy skin, and a nude lip.

This is a big deal for the brand Own Denim. Not only did they have the Keeping up with the Kardashian star, but they also had Jessie Li, Bola Edun, and Caitlin Lamb to help launch their latest campaign.

Kendall Jenner is the cover star for W magazine

Kendall Jenner graced the cover of W Magazine’s 50th-anniversary issue. She looked incredible as she donned a retro 70s-inspired outfit. She wore a beaded black dress with a wide v-neckline that went down to her waist.

Under the dress, a lacy full-coverage bra and the top of her blue fishnets could be seen. Under the fishnets were leather leggings to add opacity to the look. The supermodel covered the dress with an oversized fur jacket. For her shoes, she wore gator skin stilettos with pointed toes.

Kendall kept the accessories simple with gold star earrings and a small gold chain.

Her hair was the star of the show as she ditched her signature dark brown hair for a big blonde bob. Channeling her inner Farrah Fawcett, her hair was perfectly teased and flipped out to complete her 1970s vibe.

Kendall Jenner loves how social media has affected fashion

The reality star is known for being a quieter presence but is very active on social media. She has been in the modeling industry since she was 14 and has seen firsthand the benefits of social media in the fashion industry.

When W magazine asked about the effects of social media, Kendall was quick to sing its praises.

“We’re always expanding into new apps and new platforms and new things. It’s bringing the audience into the whole experience and really pushing people in the fashion world to be their most creative selves and to think, what can I come up with next?”