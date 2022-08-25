Kendall Jenner stuns in a skintight slip dress originally worn by Gisele Bundchen

Kendall has a fashionista moment. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Kendall Jenner stunned in a skintight slip dress that was originally worn by Gisele Bundchen as she stepped out to support one of her famous sisters.

This week Kendall and other members of the Kar/Jen clan were in attendance at the Kylie Cosmetics 2022 Ulta Launch Party in West Hollywood.

The model went vintage for the night out, rocking a slip dress from Dolce & Gabbana that was part of their 2001 Spring/Summer line.

Kendall sizzled in the multi-colored printed silk slip dress with lace details that hit her right above the knee.

With her hair pulled back in a tight bun, Kendall completed the outfit with black square sandals and a silver iridescent mini handbag.

Although Kendall looked fabulous, as mentioned above, she’s not the first supermodel to wear the Dolce & Gabbana slip dress.

According to Glamour, Gisele originally wore the Dolce & Gabbana slip dress in the designer’s fashion show for the Spring/Summer 2001 line.

Gisele was gorgeous walking the catwalk with the dress fitting her just as nicely as it did Kendall. The wife of Tom Brady paired the dress with multi-colored earrings and chunky bracelets. At the time, Gisele had long blonde wavy locks.

The former Victoria’s Secret angel has yet to comment on making headlines because of Kendall wearing the iconic slip dress.

The Kardashians star Kendall Jenner gears up for new tequila launch

Along with supporting her younger sister, Kendall has been busy gearing up for a new launch for her 818 Tequila company.

Last week, the reality TV star used her modeling skills to let her fans know that Eight Reserve by 818 is coming in September. Kendall has described the new reserve as “an ultra-premium Anejo Reserve.”

There was an investors’ event for the upcoming launch that brought out momager Kris Jenner, who sported a sheer white dress alongside beau Corey Gamble.

Despite her busy schedule as a model, Kendall’s fully involved in her tequila company and often uses social media to promote the brand.

September will be a busy time for Kendall, because not only does the new reserve drop, but Season 2 of The Kardashian also premieres.

Kendall Jenner hasn’t just been making headlines this summer for her fashion sense, tequila company, or her reality television show, however.

The brunette beauty’s personal life was in question as she and long-time boyfriend Devin Booker briefly split. Earlier this month, Kendall put all the rumors to rest with a video revealing they are still going strong.

The Kardashians Season 2 premieres on Thursday, September 22 on Hulu.