Kendall Jenner stuns in a skimpy bikini for brownies

Kendall Jenner shares brownie recipe with Poosh. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kendall Jenner looks absolutely stunning in a skimpy bikini that shows off her perfect figure to promote ‘slutty brownies’ recipe for Poosh.

The supermodel and reality star looked incredible with minimal makeup and a glowing summer tan.

She is wearing an adorable gingham red bikini with cute gold heart hardware on both the top and bottom of the suit.

In the post, Kendall is gazing up at the camera while sitting crossed-legged on a striped beach towel.

This was a great way to get her fans interested in her healthier version of slutty brownies on her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle and health guide Poosh.

According to their website, Poosh by Kourtney Kardashian is a modern guide to living your best life.

Kendall poses for her brownie recipe. Pic credit: @poosh/Instagram

Kendall Jenner’s red gingham bikini

Kendall is known for having an incredible body and sense of fashion, so it is no surprise that fans are obsessed with her bikini choices.

The gingham bikini picture was actually posted on Kendall’s Instagram account for her 251 million followers in August, which is why she looks like the perfect essence of a summer day.

When Kendall took to Instagram to show off her red gingham bikini, fans quickly asked where it came from. Luckily, the Instagram account @kendalljennercloset was even faster at figuring it out.

Kendall’s fans love her bikini. Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

This cherry bikini is from Fruity Booty, a swim and lingerie brand from London. This specific suit is called the Zoe Bikini and retails for $93.00.

It features a fiery red pattern and an underwired bikini top for maximum support. Fans can pre-order the suit now as it is back-ordered due to its popularity.

Kendalls special brownie recipe

The goal of the Poosh health and wellness brand is to educate, motivate, create, and curate a healthy lifestyle that’s widely accessible.

Kourtney is known for being very healthy and even just came out with a line of essential vitamins called Lemme.

So, it is not surprising that she is asking her family members to contribute healthier versions of classic desserts to share with her Poosh enthusiasts.

A while back, she had her famous manager and mother, Kris Jenner, share her classic brownie recipe.

Kendall has taken the stage to show her favorite remix of her mom’s recipe: slutty brownies.

Kendall’s slutty brownie recipe combines Kris’ famous brownie batter layered on top of delicious cookie dough. It’s also the easiest dessert in their recipe book that will satisfy any sweet tooth.

The brownie and cookie combo recipe by Kendall. Pic credit: @poosh/Instagram

In true Kourtney Kardashian fashion, the recipe is made with healthier swaps like vegan chocolate chips, coconut sugar, and almond flour.