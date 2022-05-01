Kendall Jenner stretches in skimpy spandex for cash

Kendall Jenner poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kendall Jenner is flaunting her supermodel body while in a skimpy spandex look and she’s earning major cash for doing so. The 26-year-old is fresh from Instagram photos promoting activewear brand Alo Yoga, and it was a sun-drenched stretching affair as the new Hulu star spent Sunday on a yoga mat.

Kendall’s brand deals now include Alo Yoga alongside Hugo Boss, Jacquemus, Moon, plus Michael Kors.

Kendall Jenner stuns in new Alo Yoga promo pics

Posting for her 234 million Instagram followers, Kendall stretched herself out on a blue yoga mat and from a tiled outdoor terrace framed by attractive greenery.

The Kardashians star, this year joining her famous family for its new Hulu show, modeled a skintight shorts one-piece, going strappy and showing off her toned legs, trim waistline, and sculpted shoulders. Of course, the golden tan was also on show.

Kendall was barefoot as she prepared her workout, with a swipe right showing her in the same black playsuit, here lying on her back and resting her elbows on the branded Alo mat.

“Loves a workout one piece @alo,” Kendall wrote, also confirming her partner status with the brand.

Alo Yoga is also fronted by Baywatch actress Alexandra Daddario, with celebrity fans including Kendall’s model pal Hailey Bieber.

Kendall Jenner opens up on diet and exercise

Kendall is regularly spotted hitting up Pilates classes with the wife of Justin Bieber. She’s also opened up on her health and fitness. Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, the 818 tequila founder revealed she’s up at the crack of dawn to get everything done, and that includes her fitness.

“I’ve gotten used to being an early bird. I like getting up early and feeling really productive before lunch. I prefer to work out in the morning. To stay toned, I do a lot of ab work with my trainer, Gunnar Peterson, and occasionally I’ll take a kickboxing class,” she said. Jenner also outlined her diet, here listing what lunch looks like for her.

“I typically eat lean chicken and brown rice, and am always snacking on raw veggies with dip and hummus. I wish I had more time to do grocery shopping because I like picking out my own vegetables,” she revealed. Treats were mentioned, though, as Kendall name-dropped her favorite dining haunt, adding: “I love Nobu for sushi or Craig’s, where I order the vegan spaghetti Bolognese or Margherita pizza.”