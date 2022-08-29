Kendall Jenner steps out in black crop top for cozy dinner with Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner stepped out for dinner in a barely-there crop top with boyfriend Devin Booker. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Kendall Jenner stepped out for a night on the town, specifically West Hollywood, with her boyfriend Devin Booker as the two went for dinner at celebrity hotspot Catch Steak.

The Kardashians star and the NBA player looked equal parts chic and casually cool as they were papped leaving their cozy meal together.

Kendall wore a black crop top, pairing it with high-waisted leather pants. The ensemble emphasized her insanely toned physique, with her thin waist on display.

The reality star accessorized with a pair of pointed, sparkly heels and a small black, embellished purse. She kept her jewelry super simple, with nothing but a small ring on her finger, not her engagement finger, for you eagle-eyed fans.

Her brunette hair looked incredibly healthy and soft as she wore it down and parted in the middle, cascading down her shoulders.

Devin showed off his unique style by wearing a pair of oversized denim pants, a white graphic t-shirt with a long sleeve white shirt beneath, and light blue Converse sneakers.

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner step out for dinner together. Pic credit: GIO/ROGER/Backgrid

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker split up in June 2022 due to different lifestyles

Kendall has a thriving modeling career, having walked for Chanel, Alexander Wang, Diane von Fürstenberg, Donna Karan, Vera Wang, Michael Kors, Marc Jacobs, and Victoria’s Secret, among others. On top of modeling, she runs her tequila brand, 818 Tequila.

For his part, Devin has a thriving basketball career and currently plays for the Phoenix Suns.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Due to their busy schedules, the pair split up in June 2022 after attending Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding in Portofino, Italy. Perhaps watching other people get married caused them to re-evaluate their own relationship.

Right after the announcement, a source told E! News that despite having a “really nice time” at Kourtney’s wedding, things started to change when they returned. Things were going well in Italy, “but once they got back, they started to feel like they weren’t aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles,” the source said.

Kendall and Devin got back together at a lightning-fast pace

However, despite the split, they got back together in record time.

Before confirming their reunion, Kendall and Devin spent time together without telling fans. Kendall tried to hide their relationship when she posted an Instagram Story of the pair decked out in their finest outfits to attend a friend’s wedding. She made sure not to show Devin’s face in the photo.

However, a fan’s Instagram account later posted a video showing the pair at the wedding together in Napa.

A source later confirmed to E! News that Kendall and Devin had reunited, telling the outlet, “She and Devin are fully back together. They worked out their issues and decided they want to move forward and be together.”