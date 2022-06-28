Kendall Jenner spotted with Devin Booker after breakup reports

Kendall and Devin were spotted together following rumors that they’d broken things off. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XPX/StarMaxWorldwide/AdMedia

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were spotted together over the weekend following reports that the couple has split.

The Kardashians star and the Phoenix Suns shooting guard dated for two years before their alleged split, as Monsters and Critics recently reported.

Now, the former couple has been spotted spending time alone together, sparking rumors that they may not be over after all.

Kendall Jenner, and Devin Booker spotted getting cozy following news of their split

Amid reports of them splitting, Kendall and Devin were spotted together at Soho House in Malibu on Sunday, June 26. The former lovers looked to be enjoying their time together, both of them smiling and chatting on a balcony in sunny California.

Devin got close to Kendall, leaning in close to take a look at something she was holding. The duo exchanged smiles and looked to be having a good time together.

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner reunited over the weekend, sparking rumors about their romantic relationship amid reports they recently split. Pic credit: Backgrid

Kendall sported the same outfit she was seen wearing for a girls’ dinner night with A-list pals Hailey Bieber and Justine Skye that she enjoyed the same evening. The supermodel opted for a laidback outfit, pairing a heather gray crop top and yellow shorts with a flowy button-down shirt and Adidas Samba athletic shoes.

An eyewitness who spotted the couple told E! News of their encounter, “Kendall and Devin looked like a couple. They seemed happy to be together and had great energy between them.”

Here’s what led to Kendall and Devin’s reported split

The daughter of Caitlyn and Kris Jenner and the NBA star reportedly went through some relationship issues, citing their busy careers as one reason for their recent split. Devin not planning to propose marriage any time soon also allegedly played a role in their breakup.

A source close to the former couple told Page Six, “While they care for each other, Devin was not going to propose marriage and his priority is his career. Kendall’s career also dominates her life.”

Following news of their purported split, Kendall took to Instagram, where she shared a cheeky post, going fully nude for a sunbathing session that she shared with her 245 million followers on the social media platform. According to Us Magazine, Devin “liked” Kendall’s risque snapshot, further confusing their fans about their relationship status.

The future of Kendall and Devin’s relationship remains unclear and the latest photos of them spending time together certainly has their fans wondering about their romantic status.

