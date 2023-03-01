Kendall Jenner slammed over ‘ridiculous’ one-legged bodysuit

The Kardashians fans aren’t loving Kendall Jenner’s latest look.

On Tuesday, the reality star took to Instagram to show off a fashion-forward outfit.

Kendall’s 277 million followers on the platform were treated to two short video clips.

The first showed the 27-year-old supermodel bouncing up and down on a hotel bed with what appeared to be a glass of wine clutched in her right hand.

In the second clip, Kendall posed on the white bed with her one bare leg pointed toward the ceiling.

But it was the supermodel’s “ridiculous” outfit choice that really got fans talking.

Kendall Jenner models one-legged bodysuit on Instagram

The reality star wore an asymmetrical, skintight black bodysuit by designer Alaïa, which featured one sleeve and one pant leg.

The pant leg ended in a flared, ruffled bell bottom slash skirt below the knee.

Kendall — who serves as creative director for the luxury fashion retailer FWRD — captioned the post: “Alaïa on @fwrd #kjxfwrd #KendallsEdit.”

The retailer’s fall campaign — with a photo shoot directed by Kendall — features a selection of designer pieces curated by her as well, including several by Alaïa.

A checkered version of the one-legged bodysuit worn in the post retails on the site for $4,320.

As part of the campaign, the reality star also conducted a series of interviews with some of her favorite designers, including Catherine Holstein of the New York-based brand, Khaite.

But social media critics weren’t taken with the supermodel’s one-legged look, taking to Kendall’s Instagram comments to slam the outfit as “ridiculous.”

The Kardashians fans slam Kendall’s ‘ridiculous’ outfit

In Kendall’s IG comments section, her followers slammed the one-legged bodysuit look as “ridiculous” and “ugly.”

One commenter called the outfit the “most ridiculous dress I have seen in a while.”

Another wrote that the bodysuit was “literally so ugly.”

“Kendall girl [you’re] cool but wtf are you doin,” the commenter wrote, adding a crying emoji.

“All that money and no class,” another person wrote.

Another added, “I don’t think fashion knows what fashion is anymore.”

Other comments seemed to dig at Kendall’s personal life. Last fall, the model quietly split from NBA basketball player Devin Booker, her on-and-off boyfriend of more than three years.

After seeing the one-legged outfit, one commenter wrote, “I see why your relationships don’t last.”

Whatever the case, the bodysuit has certainly sparked some conversation.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.