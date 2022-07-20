Kendall Jenner sizzles in belly-baring crop top and white jeans

Supermodel Kendall Jenner showed off her world-famous assets in a crop top and jeans. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/John Nacion/StarMaxWorldwide

Kendall Jenner proved why she’s supermodel material in a fashionable ensemble as she graced the streets of Los Angeles.

Amid reports that she and her boyfriend Devin Booker are “fully back together,” the 26-year-old socialite was spotted hitting up an L.A.-based salon looking casually chic.

Kendall showed off her impossibly long legs and trim physique while proving that cardigans and pants can work for a summer day of running errands.

Hitting the streets in the City of Angels, Kendall paired a burnt orange, button-down cropped cardigan with high-waisted, white denim pants and matching low-heel, square-toed pumps.

Kendall rolled up the sleeves on her top, which bared a tasteful amount of skin, putting her toned and taut abs on display. She opted for a black belt to accessorize her sophisticated look, along with a black shoulder bag, black sunglasses, and delicate gold hoop earrings.

Kendall’s fresh French manicure could be spotted in the photo as she held her car’s key fob mid-stride for the pic, surrounded by her security staff.

Kendall Jenner showed off her fashionable side on her way to the salon in Los Angeles. Pic credit: Backgrid

Kendall stays busy with modeling, filming, and on-again boyfriend, Devin Booker

The model — whose net worth is estimated at a whopping $45 million — was deemed the highest paid in her profession by Forbes. Not only has her career as a supermodel taken off but she’s also made a mint in her other business endeavors.

Kendall first became a household name in 2007 when she appeared alongside her uber-famous Kar-Jenner family members in Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which aired until 2021.

These days, when she’s not filming alongside her family for their new Hulu show, The Kardashians, Kendall has been spending time with her on-again boyfriend, Devin Booker. After taking a brief hiatus in their two-year-long relationship, the duo reportedly were each other’s plus ones for a wedding over the weekend.

Despite their busy schedules, between walking the runway and dribbling down the basketball court, Kendall and Devin have decided to give love another try. As a Kardashian insider revealed, “They worked out their issues and decided they want to move forward and be together.”

Season 2 of The Kardashians premieres this September on Hulu.