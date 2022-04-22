Kendall once again has fans talking over one of her sexy looks. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

Kendall Jenner sizzles in a zebra bikini showing off her hot new hair color in a playful video.

The Kardashians star keeps fans entertained with her new promotions filled with super sexy promotions. Kendall went topless to promote 818 tequila and fun pool days. The supermodel also partied with a slew of famous faces to help keep the buzz about the tequila going.

One of the latest things Kendall has done to keep people talking is wearing a sexy bikini top and sporting a new hair color.

Kendall Jenner shows off physique in a zebra bikini

There’s no question that the Kardashian and Jenner family is known for posting smoking hot selfies that keep social media buzzing. Kendall is no exception to that rule.

Even when she’s simply trying to be playful, the supermodel always looks amazing and keeps her 232 million followers entertained. Kendall recently shared a video expressing her fun side.

Instagram account @kardashianlife shared the fun video of Kendall sporting a skimpy zebra bikini top. Kendall showed off her new red hair color as she grinned and teased the camera.

“Pretty girl 🔥✨” was the caption on the IG post.

The comments section was filled with comments full of so much praise for Kendall. She was called “beautiful” and “Queen” with a remark about how good Kendall looks with red hair.

Several replies simply consisted of fire and heart emojis. Words were not needed to describe how smoking hot Kendall looks in the playful video.

Will Kendall be on The Kardashians?

It’s no secret that Kendall tries to lead a little more of a private life than her siblings. Kendall has been extremely outspoken regarding her mental health issues, especially dealing with anxiety and panic attacks.

Although Kendall did appear on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she was not as much of a fixture as Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kris Jenner. As The Kardashians Season 1 kicks off on Hulu, some fans wonder just how much of a presence Kendall will have on the new show.

The good news is that Kendall will be on the show. However, it seems her appearances will be sporadic, just like on KUWTK.

Kendall was briefly on the premiere, where she ditched going to a family BBQ at Kim’s house. She was also featured in the “this season on” preview, where she was seen arguing with Scott Disick.

In Episode 3, Kendall will have more of a presence as the famous family gathers to watch Travis Barker propose to Kourtney. In the meantime, Kendall Jenner continues to heat up social media with sizzling photos.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.