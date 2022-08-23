Kendall Jenner shows off toned legs in bathrobe

Kendall Jenner showed off her toned legs in a recent photoshoot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Kris Jenner never stops working and as the mom and manager of five incredibly famous daughters, she’s always hyping up their business endeavors– it probably doesn’t hurt that she’s generally a business partner, too.

Kris’s social media feed is often full of photos of her daughters, particularly Kim, Khloe, and Kylie as they work on their business endeavors.

Kris took a moment on Tuesday to highlight Kendall Jenner as she was just featured in Vogue to discuss some of her routines.

The momager shared a snap of Kendall that was taken for the magazine and wrote a short message of her own, stating, “my beauty [Kendall Jenner] for [Vogue Magazine] [white heart emoji],” before copying some of Vogue’s description.

The photo showed Kendall wearing a white bathrobe and sitting on a bed with her legs pulled to her chest.

Her hair was wet as if she had freshly showered and the way she was sitting revealed her toned model’s legs and a bit of her toenail polish. Kris’s 49.8 million followers have left over 83,000 likes since the photo was shared.

The room around Kendall looked rather simple: The decor was mostly white, cream, or beige and there were a few minimalist paintings on the wall.

To the right of the picture, viewers got a peek inside what looks like a luxurious bathroom with a rather large tub.

On the floor next to the bed was a pair of red boots, though the rest of the outfit was nowhere to be seen.

The shot was part of Kendall’s Vogue feature in which she discussed her struggles with anxiety and how she’s able to calm herself down through a routine every night.

Kendall Jenner discusses anxiety and her nightly routine

Kendall has been rather open with her struggle with anxiety since last year, something that her big sister Khloe has been open about struggling with as well.

On The Kardashians, Kendall said she was a bit of a hypochondriac and frequently tries new things to stay healthy and not get sick.

She told Vogue that she tries to use her evenings to “wind down” and get herself settled in so that she can sleep well and feel rested the next day.

“I usually drink tea and relax by reading a book or writing my journal,” Kendall said of her nighttime routine. “I have struggled with anxiety for years and it can have good and bad days. If I need to wind down, I really make a point to take 15 minutes to meditate to settle my anxiety so I can get a good night’s rest.”

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.