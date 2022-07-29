Kendall Jenner shows off spaghetti appetite poolside

Kendall Jenner close up. Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner is proving that models absolutely do eat as she shares a throwback of herself wolfing down spaghetti while poolside.

The 26-year-old supermodel was known for loving mom Kris Jenner’s pasta dishes while on the now-ended series Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She proved that her love for the dish hasn’t gone anywhere while updating her Instagram stories this week.

Posting a photo once used to promote sister Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh brand, Kendall posed smiling as she shoveled spaghetti into her mouth, also rocking a stylish look.

The photo showed the new Hulu star enjoying an outdoor terrace overlooking a pool and distant oceans.

Holding a plate of noodles with tomato sauce and fresh basil, the sister to Kylie Jenner slurped down her spaghetti while sending fans a little eye contact, also peeping hints of her model figure in a green-print shirt forming part of a jumpsuit.

No caption was used bar a shout-out to the fan account Kendall was reposting from.

Kendall Jenner likes her spaghetti bolognese vegan

Kendall isn’t plant-based, but she doesn’t mind the odd vegan dish. Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar as she outlined her busy life, the star talked dinner.

“If I’m lucky, dinner is a normal time, like 6 P.M. In L.A., I love Nobu for sushi or Craig’s, where I order the vegan spaghetti Bolognese or Margherita pizza. I always make sure to have one or two nights a week out with friends, where I’ll get dressed up for dinner and be social. I think part of staying inspired and happy really comes from surrounding yourself with the right energy,” she said.

As to lunch, it’s super healthy. “I typically eat lean chicken and brown rice, and am always snacking on raw veggies with dip and hummus. I wish I had more time to do grocery shopping because I like picking out my own vegetables,” Kendall added.

Kendall Jenner stuns in skimpy bikini

Kendall might come with a healthy appetite, but she’s both blessed from above and knows how to burn it off. Earlier this month, the brunette showcased her fierce bikini body while in a skimpy yellow two-piece, posting a summery photo of herself as she shouted out the FWRD brand she holds a Creative Director role with.

Kendall has also been showing off her workouts this summer, joining her sisters for reformer Pilates sessions, this alongside hitting up hot Pilates classes in West Hollywood – often with model pal Hailey Bieber.

The Kardashians Season 2 premieres this September on Hulu.