Kendall Jenner shows off slim physique in floral gown

Kendall Jenner accentuates her model body in a floral gown. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

New York Fashion Week is underway which marks a busy time for supermodel Kendall Jenner.

The second youngest KarJenner sister showed off her svelte figure in a sleeveless floral maxi dress while out and about in New York City.

In the mirror selfie Kendall shared on Instagram, a white floor-length dress hugs her famous model body.

The summer dress features an adjustable tied neckline, subtle asymmetrical ruching details on the hip, and a timeless floral pattern.

Kendall kept her hair and makeup minimal as her brown locks were pulled back in a casual messy bun.

Kendall carried an oversized shoulder bag and opted for a pair of high-heeled boots.

Kendall snaps a mirror selfie in a Proenza Schouler floral dress for a day out in NYC. Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

The dress, which is from the Proenza Schouler 2023 Resort trunk show, was an excellent choice, and Kendall graced their runway this week.

Kendall Jenner walks for Proenza Schouler during NYFW

Kendall got to work as she walked the runway to model the Proenza Schouler Spring Summer 2023 collection.

Sign up for our newsletter!

One of Kendall’s looks was “a white lacquered knit dress with fringe detailing and arc platform slides.”

In the clip shared by the brand’s Instagram, you can spot Vogue legend and icon Anna Wintour seated at the show.

You can also catch a glimpse of Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn seated across the aisle from Anna.

Kendall Jenner opens up and gets real on podcast

From the outside looking in, it may seem that Kendall has the perfect life.

She has beauty, fame, fortune, adoring fans, a successful business, and a tight-knit family to help her navigate life. But she’s still human, which means, like all of us, she still has her fair share of challenges.

In a clip for an upcoming episode of ON Purpose, a podcast hosted by Jay Shetty, the model sits down and gets honest about her struggles.

The full details will be released with the episode on Monday, September 12 but in the brief clip Kendall share’s that she values the opportunity to sit down and discuss who she really is.

Kendall says, “There actually is this side of me that you may not know of…I was really excited, honestly, to come here and share a little bit of me that I feel is very sometimes scary for me to share.”

While the model has been open about her struggles with anxiety, it looks like this interview will provide even more insight into a deeper side that fans don’t always get to see from the reality TV star.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.