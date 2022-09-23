Kendall Jenner shows off curves in braless dress

Kendall Jenner poses in a form-fitting white dress. Pic credit: ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Supermodel Kendall Jenner keeps proving she is the queen of the full-body mirror selfie.

The 818 Tequila founder looked stunning in a recent video shared to her Instagram Story.

In it, Kendall Jenner could be seen posing for the camera wearing a strapless midi-length white dress.

The frame-hugging dress highlighted the model’s toned and lean hourglass figure.

The model seemed to forgo accessories opting only for thong sandals.

Her dark brown locks casually draped over her svelte shoulders in a middle part.

Kendall Jenner is the reigning queen of full-body mirror selfies. Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner shares a behind-the-scenes look at Eight Reserve tequila

Trailers for Season 2 of the Kardashians provided viewers with a glimpse of Kendall’s storyline.

She discusses her desire to be a businesswoman as she is surrounded by her siblings, who all own successful brands.

Foregoing a makeup or apparel line, Kendall launched 818 Tequila.

Since its launch, her company has seen significant success and recently expanded into a more refined tequila with Eight Reserve.

According to the company’s website, Eight Reserve was launched “with an ambitious goal: to become one of the greatest tequilas ever crafted.”

Unlike 818, Eight Reserve is meant to be enjoyed on its own as opposed to in a mixed drink.

In a recent post, the brand’s Instagram shared the details of selecting its signature figure eight-shaped bottle, and it seems Kendall was heavily involved in the process.

Kendall gets deep on podcast and talks about her inner child

But make no mistake, while Kendall is serious about work, she’s equally serious about personal growth.

Kendall recently sat down with Jay Shetty to record an episode of his podcast ON Purpose and discussed her connection to horses, conversations with her therapist, and her desire to be seen for who she truly is, among other things.

In the episode, she shared how a session with her therapist led her to keep a photo of herself as a child taped to her bathroom mirror in her home.

Like so many people, Kendall shared that she also struggles with negative self talk and one of the ways she combats this is to see herself as a child when she begins to tear herself down.

Later, in a touching Instagram post, Kendall shared an image of the photo with her Instagram followers.

Kendall has shared, both on the podcast and in trailers for Season 2 of the Kardashians, how there are so many narratives surrounding her famous family.

But she has also taken that as an opportunity to reframe, claiming that if she knows who she is and is happy with it, it doesn’t matter what others think.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.