Kendall Jenner shows fit body in clinging dress amid speculation she’s back with Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner stunned in a tight green dress for a wedding. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kendall Jenner looked absolutely stunning in a dark green Dries van Noten gown, as she was preparing to head out to a close friend’s wedding.

The Kardashians star wore the clinging dress that went all the way to the ground and featured several tight ruffles.

Her thin frame was fully visible beneath the tight gown that showed off every curve.

Kendall wore her hair with a middle part, a very tight bun on the top of her head, and a full face of makeup.

She was attending the wedding of Michael D. Ratner, the founder of OBB Media, and Lauren Rothberg, the head of Hailey Bieber’s skincare line, Rhode.

Hailey was also in attendance, along with Blake Griffin (Kendall’s ex-boyfriend), Frankie and Jen Delgado from The Hills, and manager Scooter Braun.

Speculation is rife that Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are back together

Kendall Jenner shared pictures of her ensemble on Instagram Stories, showing off the outfit on all sides. She also shared a cryptic picture of a mirror selfie in which she was wearing the dress, and a man was standing behind her in a suit, obviously going as her date.

Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Despite Kendall thinking she was sly by not showing his face, social media videos from the wedding clearly show her attending the wedding with Devin Booker, whom she supposedly broke up with, confirming the split on June 22.

Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall recently went on vacation in Hawaii, posting multiple bikini pictures and sparking speculation she was back with Devin.

Kendall recently visited Hawaii, most likely with Devin Booker

She posted a video sitting in the backseat of a Jeep with two men in the front, and one had a thigh tattoo thought to be that of Kendall’s supposed ex-boyfriend.

Kendall posted a carousel of pictures from her time in Hawaii, the first one showing her in a long, white dress or pants (it’s hard to tell) in the evening as she watched the sunset, with palm trees on either side.

Kendall must have brought an entire suitcase of bikinis as she displayed multiple shots of floral patterned skimpy tops and bottoms.

In a picture on a white boat, the model can be seen in a bikini with multi-colored flowers with a 70s hippy vibe. She wore a strapless top and paired it with a white baseball hat.

In another shot, Kendall stood in front of a mirror with the same baseball hat but switched her bikini to a simple top and bottom with red and light pink flowers.

Also in the carousel were multiple videos from the trip, including Kendall running out of the water on the beach and hiking near a waterfall.