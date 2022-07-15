Kendall Jenner shows all in tiny black bikini

Kendall Jenner in a black bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Kendall Jenner is showing sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian how it’s done, with a black bikini picture that may make them envious.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kendall posted a photo in a black string bikini where her taut tummy and tiny waist were on full display.

The Kardashians star covered her face with a white baseball cap and looked downward.

Kendall’s black string bikini top was tasteful, showing a hint of cleavage, wearing a red necklace.

The model was tan and clearly enjoyed some vitamin D.

She pulled up the strings of her bikini bottoms to display her tan lines, red, white, and blue manicure, and hips.

Kendall Jenner in bikini takes Hawaii with friends

The reality TV star has been on vacation with girlfriends, sharing numerous bikini photos, to the delight of fans.

Kendall also shared photos of palm trees, waterfalls, boats, and bikinis with her friend Lauren Perez. The trip looked like a great time as the two posed with blue skies and palm trees as the background for their photos.

The duo also enjoyed some off-roading action in an SUV, which they drove through the Hawaiian terrain until they reached a scenic location.

Kendall Jenner appears on The Kardashians Season 2

Kendall Jenner will join sisters Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian for Season 2 of The Kardashians.

A lot has happened in the lives of the ladies, since the Season 1 finale last month.

The trailer dropped on Monday and gave fans an idea of what to expect during Season 2. Model Kendall Jenner walks a fashion show runway during Paris Fashion Week. On a personal level, Kendall quips that seeing all of her sister’s children is birth control for her, as the only Kar-Jenner without a child.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Khloe Kardashian is expecting a second baby via surrogate with Tristan Thompson. Khloe’s love life seems to be another plot, but time will tell how the surrogacy story plays out.

Kylie Jenner is giving mother Kris her 11th grandchild and wants to go out on the town for the first time in a year. Kim Kardashian introduces her boyfriend Pete Davidson to the cameras and the SNL funnyman is ready for action. Finally, Kourtney Kardashian plans her Italian nuptials and gets married to Travis Barker.

The Kardashians Season 1 is streaming on Hulu. The Kardashians Season 2 premieres this September on Hulu.