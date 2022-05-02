Kendall Jenner shows all braless with white sheer crop top

Kendall Jenner stuns in a braless white crop top. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Kendall Jenner is in New York City and enjoying the weather in a white sheer crop top without a bra. New York is where she and her sisters will attend the Met Gala tomorrow.

2022 marks the first year all sisters received invites to the spectacle; Kim, Kourtney and Travis, Kylie Jenner, and Khloe are set to attend the gala.

Kendall seemed excited about the upcoming fashion moment and took to social media to share new photos.

Kendall wore her hair down and took a mirror selfie in a crop top in the latest pics.

Kendall Jenner teases in a braless white crop top

Kendall Jenner shared new naughty photos on her Instagram story. The model took a break from sharing Met Gala throwbacks to share a braless crop top picture.

Kendall freed the nips as she showed off her impressive figure underneath a white top.

Her impressively taut tummy and toned abs were on full display. Kendall wore dangerously tight spandex pants, which showed the outline of her body.



Kendall’s cameltoe would make sister Khloe Kardashian proud! Kendall blessed followers with a video of her sheer white top so they could see the model in motion.

She also shared photos from her sheer Givenchy moment last year and wrote, “ready for tomorrow.”



The KarJenner clan always has fashion moments at the Met Gala, and fans are excited to see who will be the best dressed.

Kendall Jenner attends the Met Gala

Last year, Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala moment was significant. She was one of many starlets to rock the sheer dress trend, a trend that remains. Other stars who wore sheer dresses to the 2021 Met Gala included Zoe Kravitz and Irina Shayk.

The 2021 Met Gala theme was In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. Kendall stunned in a Givenchy dress with a nude-colored slip underneath. She did a behind-the-scenes clip with Vogue as she prepared for the big day. Kendall said she took inspiration from Audrey Hepburn, “She wore Givenchy in almost all of her movies. She’s the biggest legend; I’ve been obsessed with her my whole life.”

Kendall continued, “I felt this dress was really beautiful and the lines were really pretty.”

The 2022 Met Gala theme In America: An Anthology of Fashion. The Met Gala will focus on the American Gilded Age, which featured “new money” families like the opulent Vanderbilts.

While the Kardashians are no Vanderbilts, they are definitely “new money” and will fit in with the theme.