Kendall Jenner stripped down to the basics as the beautiful model shared a glimpse of her dental care routine.

Kendall has been a loyal partner of Moon oral care for years, and her pearly whites suggest that the line does what it claims.

The reality TV star has posted many campaigns for Moon in the past, including the latest. This picture featured a backdrop with the comforts of Kendall’s bathroom.

The famous beauty posted a picture on her Instagram Story while rocking a black spaghetti-strap crop top and matching shorts.

She tilted her head to the side as the dolled-up model looked down at her Moon toothbrush. Kendall’s cheeks were rosy, and she rocked shimmery eyeshadow and a matte lip. Her light brown hair fell to the side as she struck a pose from a picturesque bathroom.

She pivoted her hips, placing one hand on her tiny waist and holding the toothbrush with the other.

Kendall Jenner promotes Moon seven-piece set

As fans could see in the picture that Kendall shared, Moon released oral care products that were good for dental health and incredibly stylish. Kendall noted the aesthetically-pleasing nature of the products as one of her reasons for backing the line.

When Moon launched, Kendall hopped aboard and expressed gratitude about working on the product from its earliest stages. Moon was released in 2019 as a vegan oral care line based in Los Angeles.

Kendall explained, “It was really cool being a part of the building process.”

Kendall continued, “It is really based on oral beauty, and it goes back to even the aesthetic thing and how it looks really nice on your counter. One of many cool things about Moon is that I think that the whole idea is really chic, and you’re not like afraid to have it out.”

Kendall also collaborated with Moon to create the Moon Whitening Pen, which also featured a stylish look in alignment with other products from the brand.

When Kendall isn’t promoting Moon, she has a brand of her own that she hawks.

Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila

Kendall Jenner’s foray into the alcohol business was unexpected because her sisters started beauty and fashion-related companies like SKIMs and Kylie Cosmetics.

Kendall tried something different, creating a tequila line that she said she had worked on for years. Kendall’s 818 Tequila is distilled in Jalisco, México, and offers a sweet flavor.

Fans can purchase 818 Tequila with the typical three styles of Anejo, Reposado, and Blanco.

