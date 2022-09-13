Kendall Jenner says ‘false narratives’ about her life are ‘really unfair’

Kendall Jenner discusses the trials and tribulations of being famous. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kendall Jenner is opening up about her life in the spotlight and the boundaries she sets to promote mental well-being.

The model has previously opened up about her struggles with night terrors and anxiety.

Now, she is discussing the tools she uses to stay in a positive mind-frame.

Kendall appeared on On Purpose with Jay Shetty, where she opened up about her life and offered a different view for fans who didn’t know much about the reality tv star. Kendall’s sister Khloe Kardashian was a previous guest on the podcast, appearing as a guest in 2019.

The spiritually inclined reality star revealed that she met Jay, the podcast host, at her friends Simi and Haze’s house a few months prior. She explained that after the meeting, she wanted to appear on Jay’s podcast and believed that she had manifested the appearance.

Kendall offered some wise words to listeners about external validation. She said, “If your happiness depends on the actions of others, you’re at the mercy of things you can’t control.”

Kendall Jenner talks happiness, setting boundaries, turning down work

Kendall revealed that her love of animals helped her feel better during times of mental anguish.

She also discussed setting boundaries, which she learned to do when she got older. For Kendall, setting boundaries meant saying “no” to jobs when she felt overwhelmed or overworked.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kendall revealed that she was overworked as a model and took jobs nonstop until she was 24 years old.

She explained, “I just wasn’t happy anymore, so I had to set those boundaries for myself. I need to start saying ‘no’ when I can and start prioritizing me and my well-being.”

Kendall Jenner says people have false narratives about her

Kendall talked about misconceptions involving her very famous Kardashian-Jenner family. According to Kendall, people think they know her family, but they are mistaken.

She shared, “There’s so many false narratives. So many people think they have you figured out when they don’t even know the half of it.”

Kendall explained, “It can feel really unfair because that is not who I am. That can really get to me sometimes, and that really sucks. But then, looking at myself in the mirror and being like I know who I am, so why does anything else matter?”

Kendall’s evolution into her “own woman” will be a plotline in Season 2 of The Kardashians. Her desire to be her own boss will also be a focus.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.