Kendall Jenner rocks sheer bra for Pop

Kendall Jenner rocks a sheer bra on one of her numerous magazine covers this month with the latest for Pop magazine. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kendall Jenner is gracing another magazine cover this month as the reality TV star shares her latest look on social media.

Kendall shared the cover shot with her 255 million Instagram followers.

The cover featured Kendall in a sheer Fendi bra with green and pink tones. She wore a matching bottom garment by the designer, which was partially in view.

She rocked eye shadow with colors that perfectly complemented her ensemble, with bright green on her lids.

She sported a short black bob and a fake lizard in her hair.

Kendall placed one hand on her hip as she offered up her best deadpan model pose.

Kendall Jenner graces Pop magazine cover with fake lizard

Famed photographer Carlijn Jacobs was responsible for the artistic shots of Kendall.

Photographers Valentin Herfray and Stevie Dance also tried their hand at photographing Kendall for Pop.

This has been a busy month for the model, who also appeared on the cover of W magazine. And although modeling is her main job, Kendall also has a promotion coming up for Season 2 of The Kardashians and her pet project, 818 Tequila.

Luckily for Kendall, she grew up in the spotlight, surrounded by business-minded women.

Kendall Jenner knows business from her sisters

Kendall Jenner spoke exclusively with Forbes about her latest business venture, 818 Tequila.

First, Kendall described how her upbringing played a role in her entrepreneurial spirit.

She said, “Coming from such a female dominated family, all of my sisters have their businesses. I’ve been really inspired by that my entire life. I was always watching my sisters do their thing and have their partnerships and businesses… so it’s always been very highly female-driven, and entrepreneurial, in my family. That’s been really inspiring for me.”

She also explained her vision for 818 Tequila as an inclusive brand. She revealed, “I found that it was a very male dominated space. I wanted to create a tequila brand that was traditionally crafted and delicious with depths of flavor that was also be gender neutral. I wanted anyone to feel like they could have it on their shelf.”

Another alcohol line by a famous founder is Kate Hudson’s King St. Vodka. Kate echoed similar sentiments to those of Kendall when she spoke with investors about the male-dominated space.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.