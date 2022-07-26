Kendall Jenner removes clinging dress to reveal bikini underneath

Kendall Jenner removed a clinging dress to reveal her bikini underneath. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Kendall Jenner set temperatures soaring on Monday as she giggled and removed her dress to show off her bikini underneath.

The Kardashians star, who is currently on vacation in Hawaii, stunned in a tropical patterned maxi dress that clung to her lithe frame in all the right places.

The dress featured primarily yellow and purple hues and was a light, stretchy material that was see-through, showing off her toned figure underneath.

In a picture carousel posted to Instagram, Kendall showed off her body from the back, arching her back to show off her pert derriere.

She went barefoot and accessorized with a straw cowgirl hat as she stood in front of a gorgeous sunset with the ocean in the background.

She looked at the camera with a blank expression, though her makeup looked glowing and glossy.

Kendall Jenner pulled down a clinging dress to reveal her bikini underneath

She added a racy video to the carousel, with the camera zooming in close to her middle section as she removed her dress to reveal a high-waisted bikini underneath.

The bathing suit was also tropically patterned, featuring palm trees and similar purple and yellow hues as the dress. Her abs looked incredibly toned and tight.

As she slid off her dress, her face became visible in the video, giggling as she looked flirtatiously at the camera. Her hair looked exceptionally lighter than usual, and her makeup looked glowing with a pink gloss all over her lips.

In the last photo, she was seen leaning against a bench in the bikini, the cowgirl hat covering her face as she reached into a large, dark red purse.

Her ab muscles stuck out and her thighs looked toned, with her bronzed skin on display in front of a bright ray of sunlight.

She captioned the pictures, “Humuhumunukunukuapua`a,” which is the state fish of Hawaii.

She garnered over 4 million likes, including from her sister Kylie Jenner, model Bella Hadid, and Bachelor alum Rachael Kirkconnell.

Kendall recently got back together with boyfriend Devin Booker

The pictures were most likely taken by Kendall’s boyfriend Devin Booker, with the pair having reconciled after last month’s breakup.

Before they got back together, the rumor mill was in overdrive after it looked as if Devin was sitting in the Jeep in one of Kendall’s pictures from her Hawaii vacation.

They were spotted at a friend’s wedding before confirming their reconciliation just days later. A source told E! News, “She and Devin are fully back together. They worked out their issues and decided they want to move forward and be together.”