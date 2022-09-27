Kendall Jenner promotes electric toothbrush in white underwear

Kendall Jenner is stripping down to her underwear to promote an electric toothbrush with Moon. Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner stripped down to a cozy sweater and white underwear to promote Moon, a brand she has collaborated with frequently.

The latest shot saw a natural-looking Kendall with toothpaste in one hand and a toothbrush in the other.

She smiled, showing off her pearly whites, possibly the result of the products she hawked.

Kendall stood in front of a mirror with her back facing the reflection and three bright lights overhead.

Her dark locks were in natural waves and a center part, falling just past her shoulders.

The model posed in a bathroom with a sink behind her and a toilet to her left.

She wore a black sweater and white underwear with text positioned over her lower half.

Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner has been a Moon partner since 2019

Kendall has promoted Moon since she first partnered with the brand in 2019. Since then, she and the company have enjoyed a few launches together, including the latest line featuring rose. Kendall helped design the toothpaste in a chrome-rose color to match the new ingredient.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She told Harper’s Bazaar last month, “I’m so excited to share our new Rose Mint Toothpaste and Whitening Pen. It fits seamlessly into my oral beauty routine and the scent is very calming and soothing.”

Kendall has attributed the line to helping her achieve her million-dollar smile.

Kendall continued, “The Rose Mint Collection was created as a two-step routine, but they can also be used separately. Oral care can be a chore, but hopefully this collection will inspire others to get excited about taking care of their teeth.”

Kendall’s face likely helps prove her case amongst impressionable audiences who want to purchase all things Kardashian-Jenner.

Kendall Jenner is proud of her business-oriented family

Kendall Jenner comes from a family of businesswomen, so her partnerships and influencing deals come as no surprise.

Kendall spoke exclusively with Forbes about how her family influenced her to become business-oriented.

Kendall explained, “Coming from such a female dominated family, all of my sisters have their businesses. I’ve been really inspired by that my entire life. I was always watching my sisters do their thing and have their partnerships and businesses.”

She continued, “So it’s always been very highly female-driven, and entrepreneurial, in my family. That’s been really inspiring for me.”

The Kardashians now streaming on Hulu with new Season 2 episodes airing on Thursdays.