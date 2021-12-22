Kendall Jenner poses in a ‘comfy’ bra and yoga pants on Instagram

Kendall Jenner posed in athleisure for her millions of Instagram followers. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Koffel

Kendall Jenner posted several tantalizing photos of herself wearing comfortable attire.

The 818 Tequila founder recently resumed posting on her Instagram timeline. Over the last few months, Jenner has kept quiet after attending Travis Scott’s fatal Astroworld Festival with her sister, Kylie Jenner. However, she shared multiple photos and videos, including a campaign with Odell Beckham, Jr.

Although she’s known for her high fashion looks, Jenner’s latest ensemble focuses on her cozier side.

Kendall Jenner posed in Alo Yoga pants and a sports bra

In December 2021, Jenner posted an Instagram carousel to her timeline. The first photo showed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wearing a tight, black, long-sleeved top covering the top half of her body. The shirt stopped at Jenner’s chest, revealing her Alo Yoga sports bra. Additionally, she wore black yoga pants to complete the look.

Jenner’s second photo shows her resting on the floor with one hand on her head. As she looks away from the camera, fans can see her bare feet on the ground. Finally, Jenner’s third photo shows her legs crossed as she closes her eyes. The model also had minimal makeup and a bare face.

The E! star’s latest post with Alo is one of her many collaborations with the brand. On Friday, Dec. 3, she shared an Instagram video for the company wearing a brown coat, bra, and yoga pants.

In the clip, Jenner posed and skipped around the beach as the ocean’s waves increased.

Kendall Jenner posted a throwback Kardashian-Jenner Christmas photo on Instagram Stories

In addition to Jenner’s yoga outfit posts, she shared a fond Kardashian-Jenner memory via Instagram Stories. The post was a re-share of Kris Jenner’s slideshow she created on her timeline. While standing under a Christmas tree, she and Kylie wore matching purple sweaters. The sisters smiled for the camera next to their older sisters, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian. As they stood next to Santa Claus, each sister smiled for the camera.

Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

The Kardashian family has posted multiple throwback photos of themselves throughout the years. In December 2021, Jenner shared how their bond motivated her to start her tequila line.

“Coming from such a female-dominated family, all of my sisters have their businesses. I’ve been really inspired by that my entire life,” she told Forbes. “I was always watching my sisters do their thing and have their partnerships and businesses… so it’s always been very highly female-driven and entrepreneurial in my family. That’s been really inspiring for me.”